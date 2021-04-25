Mackenzie McKee blames MTV for how she’s portrayed in upcoming episode, says ‘I do not stand for racism’

Mackenzie McKee apologizes for the way she will be portrayed in upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee took to social media this weekend to apologize for the way she will be portrayed in the upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG.

In a video that has since been deleted, Mackenzie took to Instagram live and explained that MTV forced her to apologize in a very specific way for a racially insensitive comment she made a few months ago about Kamala Harris.

She claimed that production coached her on what to say because they wanted the situation to fit a very specific storyline. Mackenzie said that she spent hours on the phone with Black Lives Matter organizations as MTV wanted her to have specific training in order to remain on the show.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

She also claimed to film several different apologies but said that none of them were “sufficient” for MTV’s agenda.

Mackenzie also accused MTV of not following through on their promise to keep the screenshots of the Kamala Harris comment off of the show. She said fans will see the screenshot on an upcoming episode and she wanted to apologize ahead of its airing.

Mackenzie then took to Twitter to issue a series of Tweets to apologize in more detail.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Mackenzie posts apology for how she will be portrayed in upcoming episode

After keeping her Instagram live video up for a short period of time, Mackenzie deleted it and took to Twitter to post a lengthy apology to fans ahead of the upcoming episode.

In her apology, she stated, “I’m sorry for how I am about to be portrayed on this Tuesday’s episode. It does fit the agenda but it does not fit my heart and who I am.”

She went on to explain how she felt “bullied” for weeks to apologize in a specific way instead of taking to her own platform to say a “true apology” from her heart.

Mackenzie made it clear that she does “not stand for racism” and said she “never” has. She explained that she’s learned a lot and was “truly sorry” for what she said. She added that if her mother had still been alive, she would have supported Mackenzie to apologize in a way that she felt comfortable with despite what MTV had wanted.

At the end of her message, Mackenzie urged white people to “stop saying ‘we are not privileged’.”

Mackenzie McKee apologizes for how she will be portrayed Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie’s comment caused problems with Teen Mom OG co-star Cheyenne Floyd

A few months back, Mackenzie made the comment about Kamala Harris becoming Vice President and said, “It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in this world, that is the one who is making history.”

Many fans were in uproar over her reference to “colored women” and pointed out that it was derogatory.

During her Instagram live, Mackenzie said that she meant to say “amazing woman of color” instead. Mackenzie explained that after she made the post, she wanted to publicly apologize to her fans as well as to her co-star Cheyenne Floyd.

MTV allegedly urged her not to do that, but Mackenzie picked up the phone to apologize anyways. She claimed that she told Cheyenne she loved her and that they had a “beautiful conversation.”

The pair reportedly wanted to go live to share the conversation with the public, so Mackenzie gave MTV a heads up to their plan. She claimed that after making the phone call to MTV, Cheyenne changed her view of the entire situation.

Mackenzie explained that even though their original talk appeared to go well, Cheyenne allegedly responded and said, “I have no sympathy for you. Welcome to Day 1 of being uncomfortable because of the color of your skin.”

Mackenzie said that Cheyenne then went on social media and called her “ignorant” and told her she was cutting her off.

Mackenzie said she felt that MTV was using the situation as part of Cheyenne’s storyline and that she was now being used as part of that story, which is why they didn’t want her to make things right from the beginning.

It’s unknown whether Cheyenne has forgiven Mackenzie but the situation is set to play out on the upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG.

MTV has yet to comment on Mackenzie’s accusations.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.