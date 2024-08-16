Luis Ruelas told Margaret Joseph’s’ son ‘I’m the guy you need to worry about’

Margaret Josephs has been trying to keep her kids out of the drama but it’s a little too late, thanks to Luis Ruelas.

Teresa Giudices’s controversial hubby was accused of calling Margaret’s son and threatening him over the phone, and she recently shared more details about that.

Now that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is over, Margaret is spilling the tea on Luis’s behavior.

While naysayers have called out the 57-year-old for not publicly showing proof of her claims against Luis, she’s clapped back.

Most recently, Margaret revealed that the network saw all the proof they needed and they know that she spoke facts.

The RHONJ star shared even more details during another interview, this time on the Juicy Scoop podcast about how the conversation went between Luis and her son.

She also noted that the authorities were called after the threatening phone call and that a police report was filed.

However, Margaret is intent on keeping her son’s identity private so if you go digging for the records, you likely won’t find them, and you’ll find out why as you read further.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs shares the details of Luis Ruelas’s call to her son

What Luis Ruelas said to her son during the controversial phone call was revealed by Margaret Josephs.

“A call was made to his office, asked for him by name… and a threat was made to him,” she told Heather McDonald during a chat. “There was a conversation, it wasn’t just a phone call.”

Margaret’s son told the caller, “I see your phone number” and the person responded “Oh, wrong number,” and then hung up.

After that, he Googled the number and got the information, which is how Margaret later learned Luis was behind it.

As for the specifics of the threat, the RHONJ star noted it was “Not like ‘I’m gonna kill you,’ nothing remotely like that, just like ‘I’m the guy you have to worry about.'”

After finding out it was Luis, Margaret said they called NBC to update the network on what was going on, and the police also came to their home.

“Everyone’s trying to look up the police reports, they were filed in a very specific way; they’re not gonna be made public,” added Margaret.

Margaret responds to Luis’s apology

The RHONJ star had another bone to pick with Luis this season when he wished suffering on her son.

He later issued a backhanded apology which garnered criticism and much like everyone else who read it, Margaret wasn’t impressed.

“That’s not an apology,” she exclaimed. “He was trying to save himself and that’s not an apology and I think it just speaks to his character of who he is to just say something like that.”

Check out Margaret’s Juicy Scoop interview below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.