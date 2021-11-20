LPBW’s Tori Roloff still struggling after miscarriage, talks gender of third baby, finding out if it’s a dwarf

Tori Roloff updated her fans on her pregnancy in a recent Q&A. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff announced her third pregnancy last week and recently took some time to answer some questions from her fans about baby number three.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Tori shared her pregnancy announcement after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss back in March.

Tori’s miscarriage played out on Little People, Big World last season and was heartbreaking for the Roloff family.

Now, Tori has opened up about her loss, whether she and Zach will find out if their baby will be a dwarf, and whether she wants more kids after baby number three.

LPBW’s Tori Roloff still struggles with her miscarriage

Tori took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 19 to answer some fan questions in a question box she titled, “How about a Q and A?!”

One of the first questions Tori received from a fan was regarding her miscarriage.

“Have you struggled with post miscarriage feelings?” Tori’s fan asked. “I did. I’m so happy … but a part [of me] is also [sic] afraid.”

Tori was candid in her answer and she admitted that she absolutely still struggles with her loss, calling miscarriage a “thief of joy.”

Tori told her fans, “10000%. Still struggling. I feel like I will until I’m Holding baby. Miscarriage is such a thief of joy and I’ve really tried hard to enjoy this pregnancy but I’ve been extremely anxious.”

Another one of Tori’s fans was curious about whether she and Zach have any plans to expand their family after their third child arrives next spring.

Will Tori and Zach stop after three kids?

“Do you want more kids after this 3rd one?” asked another one of Tori’s followers.

Tori revealed that she’s feeling good about the number three when it comes to kids, but she’s leaving that door open.

“I’m definitely feeling like this one may complete our family,” Tori admitted. “But never say never,” she added.

A lot of curious fans wonder about the odds of Tori and Zach having another dwarf baby since Zach is a dwarf and Tori isn’t.

Zach was born with achondroplasia, the most well-known type of dwarfism that occurs in roughly 1 in every 25,000 live births, according to Healthline.com.

Because Zach is a dwarf and Tori isn’t, the odds of their children being born with dwarfism is 50% each time.

Healthline defines achondroplasia as “a bone growth disorder that causes disproportionate dwarfism. Dwarfism is defined as a condition of short stature as an adult.”

“People with achondroplasia are short in stature with a normal-sized torso and short limbs. It’s the most common type of disproportionate dwarfism.”

Both of Tori and Zach’s children, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, were born with achondroplasia like their dad, Zach.

LPBW star Tori Roloff explains finding out if their baby will be a dwarf

One of Tori’s questions came from a fan who was curious if she and Zach will find out whether baby number three will be a dwarf like dad Zach, brother Jackson, and sister Lilah.

Jackson’s achondroplasia has caused his legs to bow severely, meaning that eventually, he’ll need surgery to correct the bowing and to relieve pain.

Zach’s parents, Amy and Matt Roloff are both little people as well. Amy was born with achondroplasia and Matt was born with a different type of dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia.

Matt’s form of dwarfism is a degenerative one that resulted in him having more than 15 surgeries as a child. Matt’s type of dwarfism requires him to use crutches and sometimes a mobility aid to get around, whereas Amy’s achondroplasia hasn’t affected her health.

“Do you want to know if this baby is a dwarf or let it be?” asked the fan

Tori responded, “I wish this could be a surprise too but when they tell me I need a c section it makes it sort of obvious. Haha.”

Tori then clarified in another slide that they haven’t yet found out if their baby will be a little person or not.

“Clarification: We won’t know if he or she is a dwarf until further into pregnancy,” Tori explained.

She continued, “And with dwarves it’s encouraged to have a c section because of bigger head size. I was saying I’d love to not know but IF my doc says I need a c section it would be obvious to us.”

Here’s wishing Tori a healthy pregnancy as we share in the excitement of the Roloff family expanding once again!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.