LPBW star Amy Roloff reacts to ex-husband Matt and son Zach’s farm negotiations: ‘This has come at a big cost’

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff recently shared her thoughts on her ex-husband Matt Roloff’s farm negotiations with their son Zach.

Season 23 of Little People, Big World has already started off with plenty of Roloff family drama.

As viewers awkwardly watched, tensions rose between Zach and his dad Matt when he brought an offer to the table to purchase the north side of the farm.

According to Zach’s side of the story, Matt insinuated that he and Tori weren’t “good enough” to run the farm. Things took a left turn when Matt and Zach got into a heated verbal altercation and has since caused a rift between Zach and Tori and Matt and Caryn.

With all of the talk surrounding the farm since Matt recently listed 16 acres of it for sale, Amy weighed in during a recent Instagram Live with one of her BFFs, Lisa.

LPBW star Amy Roloff speaks on ex-husband Matt and son Zach’s farm negotiations

Amy fielded LPBW fans’ questions during the nearly two-hour-long video. One such question came from a fan who asked, “If you were at the meeting with Matt and Zach, would things have turned out differently?”

Amy had plenty to say. She started by telling her 1.4 million Instagram followers, “That’s hard for me to answer. I don’t have any idea how it would go because I reflect back on maybe how I negotiated with Matt. And so, you know, where I’m at right now since that time, I would have done things differently.”

The 57-year-old mom of four explained that her presence at the meeting could have made things worse, but she has no way of knowing.

Amy told Lisa and their viewers that even though it was a business deal, she and her boys — Matt and Amy share twin sons Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob — also acknowledged the personal aspect of it all.

Amy feels Matt treated the family as business vendors: ‘This has come at a big cost’

“The boys and myself are unrealistic in the fact that yes, this is a business deal, absolutely, of course. But, with what we know and what we have done over time, it’s also a big chunk personally as well. And so you can’t just ignore all of that,” Amy said.

“It’s just a very sad situation, in my opinion, because this is personal to me. The business was part of our personal life so it will never just be business,” she added.

Amy felt as though Matt often treated the family as business vendors and didn’t pay enough attention to the familial aspect of things: “You can’t treat those that are directly a part of your family, and assume – because it’s business – [that they’re] like any other vendor.”

“I’m not like any other vendor. My boys aren’t like any other vendor. These are your boys!” Amy said with conviction.

At the end of the day, Amy feels as though Matt’s actions came with a large price tag: “Everything comes at a cost, and this has come at a big cost,” she said. “But we will always all see it differently and that’s the unfortunate thing.”

“But I feel for my boys,” Amy shared. “Something that they were brought up with didn’t happen in the way we thought it would.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.