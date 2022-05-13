LPBW: Matt Roloff lists Roloff Farms for sale: ‘Time to move toward the next season of life’

Matt has listed 16 acres of Roloff Farms for sale. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff wasn’t kidding when he teased, “I think life on the farm is going to change forever.”

Roloff Farms is going to change as LPBW fans know it because Matt has listed part of the farm for sale.

Matt took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with his 754k followers, including a photo of himself standing next to a “For Sale” sign in the front yard of the farmhouse.

Matt Roloff announces north side of Roloff Farms is for sale

“Well the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure You all hear the big news directly from me..” Matt began his caption. “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years!”

“Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. ….its time to move toward the next season of life. Soldiering on, Matt Roloff. May 12, 2022,” the 60-year-old father of four concluded his announcement before including the website to view the $4 million listing.

The north side of the farm is where Matt and Amy’s kids were raised, in the farmhouse that LPBW viewers saw on the show while the kids were young. Amy eventually sold her portion of the farm back to Matt and moved into her own home with her husband, Chris Marek.

Matt answers LPBW fans’ questions about future of Roloff Farms

Matt’s fans had plenty to say about his big decision and headed to the comments where he answered many of their questions.

Matt confirmed that his home will be located on the remaining 109 acres which aren’t for sale, as he has already begin the steps to build his dream home there.

One of Matt’s followers wrote, “Wow it’s sad but change is good. More time for creating wonderful stuff on your land you keep. ✨🥂 To more fun time with your beautiful Caryn family and friends.” Matt agreed and replied, “Thank you. And you have that exactly right. Change is refreshing :)),”

Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

One of Matt’s followers questioned why none of his and Amy Roloff’s four kids — Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob — were taking over the north side of the farm. Matt had choice words for them: “Do you fully understand what [you’re] suggesting? Based on such a limiting lens? My kids seem to be very smart.”

Rumors swirled that Jeremy and his wife Audrey put in an offer on the farm as well as Zach and Tori. Both deals fell through, and saw Zach move to Battle Ground, Washington with his family while Jeremy and Audrey continue to search for their own land to call home.

Matt also reassured his fans that pumpkin season on Roloff Farms will continue, the farm’s biggest money maker and an attraction that brings in over 30,000 visitors annually.

Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt’s big move leaves a lot of questions for the show and the Roloff family. The latest trailer for Season 23 of LPBW, which premieres in just five days, showed the awkward tension between Matt and Zach amid their farm negotiations. As Matt put it, “Zach came in real hot, you know? He didn’t come in to negotiate, you know? He came in to demand.”

Season 23 of LPBW is sure to unveil some of the decisions leading up to the sale of the farm, so be sure to tune in next week!

Season 23 of Little People, Big World returns on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.