LPBW spoiler: Matt Roloff tried to ‘spy on’ Amy and Chris’ wedding from security cameras

Matt Roloff tried to spy on Amy and Chris’ wedding on the farm. Pic credit: TLC

The Season 23 premiere episode of Little People, Big World reveals that Matt Roloff tried to spy on his ex-wife Amy’s wedding to Chris Marek.

The episode, dubbed The Roloff Crazy Train, focuses heavily on the tensions surrounding selling the farm.

However, during a light-hearted moment of the episode, Caryn reveals that Matt acted like a bit of a creeper on the weekend that Amy and Chris tied the knot on the farm.

Caryn Chandler reveals Matt Roloff tried to ‘spy on’ Amy and Chris’ wedding

While Chris and Amy’s wedding festivities were underway, Caryn and Matt headed to Arizona for the weekend to stay out of the way. The couple reflected on their weekend as they sat next to the sunflower garden at the farm.

“I will tell you, I have a little bone to pick with you about the whole weekend,” Caryn tells Matt of Amy and Chris’ wedding weekend. “Because it was like you packed Amy and Chris miniatures in your suitcase.”

Matt defended his position, jokingly telling her, “I didn’t pack Amy and Chris in the suitcase! I packed the farm in the suitcase!”

Caryn pointed out that she felt as though Matt dedicated all of his time that weekend to trying to spy on Amy and Chris’ wedding: “Everything… every minute of every moment was like…”

For his part, Matt defended himself once again, claiming that he wanted to check up on things at the farm, like the flowers being watered and blooming.

LPBW patriarch Matt defends himself, Caryn calls it ‘creepy’

During their confessional, Matt explained, “I can access the farm’s security camera from either my phone or my computer. So when we’re out of town, I decided that I would check in on the wedding.”

However, Caryn didn’t see it that way: “We basically spent the whole afternoon — when we were supposed to be walking around the coast, enjoying it — with him trying to fix the cameras. And by the time he got the [semblance] of something, the wedding was over. Kinda creepy, to like, say we’re not invited, but then he’s gonna like try to spy on them. It was slightly weird.”

Amy and Chris wed last year on Roloff Farms on Saturday, August 28, before 146 of their friends and family members. Their special day was filmed for a TLC special, Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After.

Although Matt helped prepare the farm for Amy and Chris’ nuptials, he and Caryn weren’t invited. Amy explained why: “Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it. I think it causes less drama, and, um, I think that’s better for everyone.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.