Amy and Chris’s Happily Ever After: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding special to premiere next month

Amy and Chris’s wedding special will debut next month. Pic credit: @amyjroloff courtesy of Monique Serra Photography

Just like Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff promised her fans, she and her husband Chris Marek’s wedding special will premiere next month.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Amy told her fans during an Instagram Live that her wedding special would be airing later this year.

Amy’s son Zach and his wife Tori also hinted at a wedding special earlier this year during an interview.

When asked if the wedding will be televised, Zach answered, “I think so. Yeah, I think um…” before Tori added, “Stay tuned.”

Amy gave her fans correct information, as TLC has officially confirmed the special’s premiere on Tuesday, November 9 at 9/8c.

Amy Roloff’s special follows LPBW star weeks leading up to wedding

The weeks leading up to the wedding were filmed, not just the actual wedding day itself, and showed just how hectic things got as Amy approached her wedding date.

LPBW viewers will watch as Amy accepts Matt’s offer to get married on the farm, then stress over him building a barn next to the spot where she’ll exchange vows.

Amy also worries that Matt won’t have the project done in time. Worried that her wedding site will look like a construction zone, Amy decides to take a girls’ trip with her BFFs.

(You can watch the preview for the wedding special below.)

Amy’s 92-year-old father Gordon’s health becomes a concern for the LPBW matriarch as she worries he won’t be able to watch her walk down the aisle.

As we previously reported, Amy’s father Gordon was indeed able to make the trip from Michigan to Oregon to watch his daughter tie the knot.

TLC’s preview for the special on their official Instagram page shows a flashback to some scenes when Amy and Matt were still considering getting divorced.

TLC commemorates Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s love story

After their divorce, Amy explains in a voice-over how her friends encouraged her to get back on the dating scene and she was lucky enough to meet and fall in love with Chris.

More flashbacks play of Amy and Chris’s relationship developing and show how Chris helped Amy deal with leaving the farm after 30 years and buying her first home on her own.

All of the memories Chris and Amy share will build up to next month’s wedding special, which LPBW fans have been anticipating for months.

Tune in next month for Amy and Chris’s wedding special premiere on Tuesday, November 9 at 9/8c on TLC.