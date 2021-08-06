LPBW spoilers: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek reveal why they didn’t invite Matt and Caryn to their wedding

Why didn’t Amy and Chris invite Matt and Caryn to their wedding? Pic credit: TLC

On the Season 22 finale of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff and her fiance Chris Marek explain why Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler weren’t invited to their wedding.

TLC released a sneak peek at Tuesday night’s LPBW finale episode, which will explain why Amy and Chris chose not to invite her ex-husband and his girlfriend to their August 28 nuptials.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek decide not to invite Matt and Caryn to their wedding

“Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it. I think it causes less drama, and, um, I think that’s better for everyone,” Amy revealed during a solo confessional.

Chris admitted that he originally assumed that Matt and Caryn would be invited since they are using the farm as their wedding venue. But, after thinking it through, Chris realized that it might be best to leave Matt and Caryn off the guest list.

“Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us if they’d like to, you know, no-obligation,” Chris admitted during a confessional while seated next to Matt — the first confessional of its kind on the show.

“But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding, and especially maybe for Amy,” Chris added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matt Roloff wasn’t ‘offended’ that he didn’t make the guest list

Matt made it clear that he would “absolutely not be offended” if he wasn’t invited. He told cameras, “We had a conversation and he goes, ‘Are you going to be offended if we don’t invite you to the wedding?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not. Let’s just take it off the table, make it simple,'” Matt confided.

Matt then joked, “But I am going to be going to the honeymoon,” as he and Chris erupted in laughter.

According to an insider close to the Roloff family, Matt and Caryn were “more than pleased” not to be invited to Amy and Chris’s wedding. Earlier this season, Matt confirmed the sentiment.

“We’re not gonna attend Amy’s wedding. We didn’t need to have that complication. We’re like, ‘Thank you very much for offering.’ Not that they did, but…” Matt revealed last month on LPBW.

Will Amy and Chris’s wedding go off without a hitch?

Although Amy and Matt have remained cordial throughout her wedding planning process, there have been a few issues. For starters, Amy is “on guard” about Matt and Chris’s blossoming bromance. Matt and Chris found that they actually “have a lot in common,” and Amy is uneasy with the amount of time they’ve been spending together.

Matt also began constructing a new barn on the farm, although he promised Amy he wouldn’t — but later clarified that the barn is actually for Amy and Chris’s wedding in three weeks.

Another potential issue came up when one of Amy’s BFFs, Lisa, voiced her concerns this season about Matt possibly ruining Amy’s big day.

Lisa confessed, “Every event I’ve worked on there [at the farm], Matt’s always had to have something going on there that is different than what we had planned. I don’t think he’s going to intentionally try to ruin anything, but then again, we don’t know.”

Matt and Amy’s relationship has been rocky for the better part of the 22 seasons LPBW has been on the air. And if Matt has learned one thing, it’s that Amy’s reactions can often be unpredictable.

Matt admitted that there’s no awkwardness between himself and Amy when it comes to her wedding, but he thinks things will come to a head eventually.

Matt confessed, “No fireworks yet, but knowing Amy and me, there’s an explosion ahead — something is going to go ‘Kaboom!'”

The Season 22 finale of Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.