LPBW: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are married! See pics and video from their wedding

Amy and Chris are married! Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are officially married! The Little People, Big World couple tied the knot on Saturday, August 28 in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Amy and Chris gathered among 146 of their closest friends and family members at Roloff Farms to celebrate their nuptials.

The 56-year-old bride looked gorgeous in her dress from Justin Alexander’s Sincerity Collection and Chris sported a black suit with a blue and black tie.

The ceremony took place at an outdoor gazebo and was officiated by Michael Williams. Chris’s best man, Rick Hinkes, composed the song, Heart to Heart, that played as Amy walked down the aisle.

After the ceremony, guests gathered under an outdoor tent where they had a blast at the reception and enjoyed music by The Macey Gard Band, who also played an original song, At the End of the Day, for Amy and Chris’s first dance.

Amy Roloff says spending the rest of her life with Chris Marek ‘makes her smile’

Amy spoke to People (you can see more of their pics here) about her big day and said, “Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together.”

“I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile,” Amy added.

Amy noted that she and Chris faced some challenges along the way as they prepared to tie the knot, but that ultimately, they’re sharing their lives together and learning to live as one.

“[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding,” Amy said.

Amy and Tori shared some pics on social media. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram and @toriroloff/Instagram

“Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it’s about the two of us — Chris and I,” Amy added.

“It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends.”

Jacob’s wife Isabel shared pics from the wedding. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Some of Amy’s family members shared some video footage of the big day on Instagram, as well.

Amy’s daughter-in-law Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram Stories to share some adorable footage of the flower girl and the ring bearer in action. (You can see her footage in the Instagram post above.)

In Audrey’s first slide, she showed her daughter Ember, Amy and Chris’s flower girl, throwing flower petals on the grass as she walked side-by-side with her cousin and ring bearer for the ceremony, Jackson Roloff.

Isabel shared more pics from Amy’s big day. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Ember and Jackson were the stars of the show for their appearance and did a fantastic job in their roles, and enjoyed each other’s company after the ceremony on the dance floor.

On Friday, August 27, Amy and Chris held their rehearsal dinner at the farm, and Amy told her fans that all that was left to do was “meet Chris at the altar.”

Amy Roloff is thankful for the support from her friends and family

Amy had ample help from family and friends, including her BFFs Lisa and Deb, and even her ex-husband Matt.

“They all have been wonderful,” Amy said of the help she received from her loved ones. “They’ve been helping me all this week with setting up and, most importantly, moral support.”

Amy added that she was thankful to have Ember and Jackson be a part of her wedding. “Having my grandkids be a part of our wedding day is so special to me. To know that they are happy for me means so much to me,” the TLC star said.

Now that Amy and Chris have tied the knot, fans can look forward to the televised wedding special in a couple of months, which Amy gave away during one of her recent Instagram Lives.

Congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds, Amy and Chris!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.