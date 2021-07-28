LPBW: Fans send supportive messages to Tori Roloff after she reflects on her miscarriage

Tori Roloff received encouragement from fans after her miscarriage. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff has been dealing with a lot of resurfacing emotions lately, since her miscarriage played out on Little People, Big World, and now she’s receiving support and encouragement from fans.

Tori and Zach Roloff revealed this week on LPBW that their third pregnancy ended prematurely in a miscarriage, at just six weeks gestation.

After having a routine ultrasound at eight weeks, Tori’s sonographer discovered the baby no longer had a heartbeat.

Tori and Zach had just shared their exciting pregnancy news with family before they were forced to flip-flop everyone’s emotions and share the devastating news that they lost the baby.

Tori broke the news of her miscarriage on Instagram back in March, detailing her and Zach’s loss. She has since stated that reliving her loss was the “hardest story” she’s ever had to share.

Tori told her followers that she appreciates them sharing their stories with her. “I wanted to also say thank you to every single one of you who have shared your stories with me. It in a way makes things easier and harder all at the same time,” Tori wrote earlier this month.

Tori Roloff reflected on her miscarriage

The 30-year-old mom of two recently shared another post reflecting on her miscarriage. In the Instagram post, Tori posed alone in a field, wearing a long, flowy dress as the sun began to set in the background.

Accompanying the pic were song lyrics to Godsend by Christian musician, Riley Clemmons.

Tori’s caption read, ““I had added it up

I had made all my plans

But the road I had paved turned into dust

And I just didn’t understand

I prayed for You to show up

I laid my weapons down

Surrendered to Your love

No looking back now

Oh, every closed door, every single sharp thorn

Every answer that didn’t make sense

What if maybe

They were just teaching me to depend on

Your strength in the dark days

All my tears got me crying out to You again

What if maybe

Every broken place I’ve been was a godsend?

A godsend

It was a godsend”

– @rileyclemmons”

Family, friends and LPBW fans offer Tori Roloff support

Zach’s dad Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, commented on Tori’s post, simply writing, “❤️ u.”

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates also commented on Tori’s post, and simply left three red hearts, “❤️❤️❤️”

Caryn Chandler and Carlin Bates commented on Tori’s post. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

More of Tori’s followers commented on her post, offering words of support and encouragement from their own experiences.

One fan wrote from experience and shared their story with Tori in hopes of easing her pain. “As someone who has been through 8 pregnancy losses, I just want to pass on the best piece of advice I ever received: If it’s going to ruin your day, you don’t need to go to the baby shower,” their comment read.

Tori’s fans offered her support for her miscarriage. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

They continued, “Your presence isn’t isn’t going to affect the mama to be’s day. So if it’s too painful or too triggering for you to go to the baby shower, send a gift, wish her the very best and do what you need to do[.]”

“TLC did a beautiful job of honoring this little life that you loved so much. As a mama who’s lost 4 of her babes, I felt every bit of what you’re feeling. I’m sure I’m not the only one that cried along with you. Thank you for sharing your story. 💛,” wrote another mom who understood what Tori is experiencing.

Tori has struggled with her sisters-in-law both being pregnant

Tori recently answered a fan Q&A and revealed that sharing her miscarriage news on LPBW was the “hardest thing” she’s ever shared.

LPBW fans speculated that Tori skipped out on her sister-in-law Audrey Roloff’s 30th birthday party because Audrey is pregnant and it might have brought up too many emotions that Tori isn’t quite ready for.

To further complicate matters, Tori’s other sister-in-law, Isabel Roloff, recently announced that she and husband Jacob Roloff are expecting their first baby, a boy, this December.

Although it’s been extremely hard for Tori to relive such pain and have it documented on national TV, she and Zach have remained hopeful. The couple of six years, who celebrated their anniversary over the weekend, is actively trying to conceive and they are hopeful for a rainbow baby to join siblings Jackson Kyle and Lilah Ray.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.