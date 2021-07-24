LPBW: Tori Roloff updates fans on Lilah’s vision, reveals ‘hardest moment’ to film for the show

Tori Roloff updated fans on daughter Lilah’s vision. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed the “hardest moment” she had ever had to film for the show and updated fans on her daughter Lilah’s vision.

On Friday, Tori answered some fans’ questions while she waited in the doctor’s office for Lilah’s eye appointment to check the status of her strabismus.

Lilah has a condition called strabismus, or crossed eyes, which is typically caused by poor muscle control in the eyes. Her condition isn’t “super serious” according to Tori but may require a “super quick” surgery down the road.

Tori Roloff answered fan questions while waiting for Lilah’s eyes to dilate at the doctor’s office

Tori took to her Instagram stories and told her fans that she would answer questions while she waited for 30 minutes for Lilah’s eyes to dilate for her checkup.

Although Tori wasn’t exactly sure how the ophthalmologist was going to test Lilah’s vision, she informed her fans that after dilating her eyes, they “use lights to detect something.”

Tori added that although Lilah’s strabismus causes her eyes to cross sometimes, “She has perfect eyesight.” Lilah recently got glasses to help correct her strabismus and has to periodically wear eye patches to help with focus and depth perception.

When Lilah got glasses on this season of LPBW, Tori wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea. As Lilah went to put her glasses on for the first time, Tori remarked, “They’re so — oh, God.”

Tori answered fan questions at Lilah’s eye appointment. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

When dad Zach remarked that Lilah looked cute in her new glasses, Tori asked him, “Does she actually, though?”

Tori’s reaction received backlash from LPBW fans who thought she needed to focus on her daughter’s vision improving, rather than how Lilah looked in glasses.

Lilah Ray got a clean bill of health

One of Tori’s fans was curious how Lilah does with having her eyes dilated.

Tori shared a pic of Lilah looking content, and told her followers, “Seems fine. Haha playing with my watch and watching frozen.”

Tori shared that Lilah’s eye appointment ended up going well, and she got a clean bill of health.

“All good at the doctor’s office!” Tori told her followers.

Tori talked about next week’s episode and revealed Lilah’s prognosis. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

She continued, “Nothing to report. Girlsie got new glasses and we keep doing what we’re doing. Thanks for hanging out with us!”

Next week’s episode of LPBW is the ‘hardest thing’ Tori Roloff has ever shared

One of Tori’s followers got off topic from Lilah’s vision and asked the LPBW star, “Hardest moment you’ve had to film on lpbw?”

Tori answered, “Tuesday’s episode. Hands down the hardest thing I’ve ever shared.”

Tori has talked about the “hardest story” she’s told once before this season. Earlier this month, Tori shared a post on Instagram and revealed how hard it was for her to re-watch the episode where she and Zach shared their pregnancy news before discovering they had lost the baby.

Judging from Tori’s Q&A, along with previews for next week’s episode, it appears that Tori and Zach will be sharing the news that Tori miscarried with their family on next week’s episode of LPBW.

Tori discovered she had miscarried in March during a routine ultrasound at eight weeks gestation. Tori discovered that the pregnancy had ended two weeks prior, right around the time she shared the news with her family.

Is Tori having trouble watching her sisters-in-law become pregnant?

Most LPBW fans feel that Tori is struggling with the rest of the Roloff family pregnancy news, amid her own loss. Zach’s brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey announced they’re expecting their third child this November. And Zach’s younger brother Jacob and his wife Isabel are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in December.

Tori skipped out on Audrey’s 30th birthday bash earlier this month and was quiet during a recent interview while her husband Zach congratulated Jeremy and Audrey on their pregnancy news.

In the meantime, Tori and Zach are actively trying and “hoping for” a rainbow baby to add to the Roloff’s ever-growing family.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.