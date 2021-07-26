LPBW: Tori and Zach Roloff celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary

Tori and Zach Roloff celebrated six years of marriage. Pic credit: TLC

Tori and Zach Roloff of Little People, Big World celebrated six years of marriage over the weekend.

Sunday, July 25 marked six years since Tori and Zach tied the knot at Roloff Farms in a nature-themed, traditional ceremony.

Tori and Zach Roloff wed during Season 14 of LPBW

Zach and Tori wed during Season 14 of LPBW, and it originally looked as though a rainstorm was going to dampen the couple’s big day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But, everything worked out to make for a beautiful wedding day for Zach, 31, and Tori, 30, and the couple shared their special day with 200 guests at the farm.

Zach said before tying the knot, “It’s a big day. We’re marrying, coming together, committing ourselves to one another for a lifetime in front of all of our family and friends. We’re just super excited!”

Tori Roloff shares sweet pics and message for husband Zach Roloff

Tori took to her Instagram account on Sunday to commemorate her and Zach’s wedding day, six years later.

Tori shared two pics: the first was an up-close shot of Tori leaning down to Zach, with her hands gently around his neck and they looked into each other’s eyes, smiling.

The second pic showed Tori and Zach on a field at Roloff Farms, with Tori kneeling as she and Zach kissed, with the sunset shining behind them.

“6 years with my best friend.

6 years of laughter.

6 years of being heard.

6 years of dreaming.

6 years of building a family.

6 years of growing.

6 years of celebrating.

6 years of being loved by you.

I love you Zachary. Today. Tomorrow. Always. 💛” Tori wrote as the caption.

Tori shared her and Zach’s wedding video on her Instagram stories. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori also shared a link to her wedding video in her Instagram stories. Along with the same picture taken in the field, Tori added a #6 GIF and added the text, “Love you babe uh!” and told her followers to swipe up for their wedding video.

Tori and Zach wrote their own vows and read them to each other before their guests. Tori told Zach during their ceremony, “Zachary, I’ve waited for this day for the past four and a half years.”

“The day I’m able to call you my best friend, my husband. I stand in front of you today as one of two broken people coming together to follow God’s calling on their lives,” Tori told Zach before their friends and family.

Amy with her son Zach on his wedding day. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori met on Roloff Farms

Zach and Tori first met when Tori took at job at Roloff Farms in 2010. “A coworker told me, ‘Zachary really thinks you’re cute, but doesn’t think you’ll ever go out with him,'” Tori said of her and Zach meeting, “Our first date lasted five hours, and we’ve been together ever since.”

The couple has brought out the best in each other, and before they wed, Zach said, “Tori brought me out of my shell and made me more social. She gave me confidence.”

Zach proposing to Tori and their wedding day kiss. Pic credit: TLC

Zach proposed to Tori in April 2014 after they had been dating for more than three years. Zach and Tori got engaged on the farm, where they first met.

Not surprising to fans who know how about Tori’s love of all things Disney, she and Zach went to Disneyworld for their honeymoon.

Since tying the knot, Zach and Tori have welcomed two children: son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 1.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.