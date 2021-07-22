LPBW: Isabel Roloff opens up about pregnancy experience so far

Isabel Roloff is opening up about her pregnancy. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel are expecting a baby boy this year, and Isabel opened up about her experience with pregnancy so far.

Earlier this week, Jacob and Isabel announced that they are expecting a baby boy this December.

Jacob and Isabel’s son will become the Roloffs’ sixth grandchild, due just a month after Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s third child, who is due this November.

Isabel waited until she was in her second trimester before announcing she was pregnant and took some time to answer some fan questions about her pregnancy.

Now that she’s 20 weeks along, Isabel revealed that she’s been taking pics of her bump that she’s finally comfortable sharing with her fans.

Isabel Roloff answered pregnancy questions from her fans

Jacob’s wife took to her Instagram stories to answer a question box that read, “I’ll answer some pregnancy questions you may have!”

Isabel answered pregnancy questions from her fans. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

In one pic, taken at 16 weeks, Isabel held an avocado in front of her stomach and said that her baby was the same size as the fruit.

One of Isabel’s followers responded with a comment and told her, “not a question but love that you guys keep the first stages of preggo for y’all to enjoy private[.]”

Isabel replied, “Thank you for saying this! We really wanted to wait and do what felt best for us without worrying about announcing to the public.”

Isabel and Jacob have already chosen their son’s name

When it comes to picking out a name, Isabel revealed that she and Jacob have had their son’s name picked for over seven years.

Isabel discussed her and Jacob’s son’s name. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

“The name we have picked has been in our hearts for more than seven years, the majority of our relationship 🥰,” Isabel told her followers.

Another of Isabel’s fans had a question about the gender of the baby and asked, “Were you torn on whether or not to find out the sex, or were you sure you wanted to know?”

“Before being pregnant I thought I wouldn’t want to know and then when it happened I really wanted to know!” Audrey admitted.

Baby Roloff already resembles his dad Jacob

When it comes to pregnancy cravings, Isabel told her fans, “My two biggest cravings were meat & smoothies! Probably had a smoothie nearly every day first trimester! That was one indicator that it was a boy to me (according to old wives tales hahah) I wasn’t craving my normal sweets & chocolate. I hadn’t thought meat sounded good until I got pregnant, so I just upped my protein intake a ton!”

One fan asked, “Who do you think baby boy will look more like? Certain characteristics? 💙”

Isabel said Baby Boy Roloff already resembles dad Jacob. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel answered, “At his ultrasound this week, we got a 3D ultrasound and he already looks soooo much like his dad[.]”

LPBW stars the Roloffs have plenty going on this year

Isabel and Jacob’s pregnancy news, along with Jeremy and Audrey’s recent pregnancy news, likely has Tori and Zach feeling mixed emotions.

After suffering a pregnancy loss in March this year, Tori admitted that re-watching her and Zach announce their pregnancy was tough to watch. Tori admitted that talking about her miscarriage was the “hardest story” she’s ever told.

The Roloff family currently has four grandchildren: Jackson and Lilah, whose parents are Zach and Tori, and Ember and Bode, whose parents are Jeremy and Audrey.

Along with Amy’s wedding to Chris Marek in August and two more grandchildren coming back-to-back, the Roloff family has a lot of excitement in store for the rest of this year.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.