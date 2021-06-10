LPBW fans don’t think Zach and Tori are equipped to run the farm

Are Zach and Tori equipped to run the farm? LPBW fans don’t think so. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori Roloff have considered running the farm one day as viewers have watched this season on Little People, Big World. But does the couple have what it takes? LPBW fans don’t think so.

Earlier in the season, Zach admitted that he had his hat in the ring to buy out his mom’s portion of the farm on the north side.

If Zach bought his mom Amy’s portion of the farm, he’d also be taking on the farmhouse where he grew up, and would raise his own family there.

Right now, Zach’s involvement at the farm is limited to tour rides during pumpkin season. His dad, Matt, would like to see Zach start taking on more responsibility around the farm, though.

Fans of the show discussed Zach and Tori’s work ethic and debated whether the couple would be able to handle the amount of work that goes into running Roloff Farms.

LPBW fans took to Reddit to discuss Zach and Tori running the farm

“I don’t know how anyone can take Zach seriously with him wanting to take over the farm, or go in 50/50,” wrote one Reddit user.

LPBW fans weren’t convinced Zach and Tori have what it takes to run the farm some day. Pic credit: u/foxmag86/Reddit

They added, “The guy is incredibly lazy and has no work ethic. Say what you want about Matt, but his whole life revolves working on the farm. He lives and breathes it 24/7.”

Matt is known for his rather rigid way of operating when it comes to business at the farm. His work ethic clashes with Zach’s, which is much more laid back.

The fan added that Zach has had plenty of opportunities to learn more and expand his role on the farm. But he chooses only to participate four weekends out of the year for pumpkin season.

“Zach has had a chance for years to work alongside his dad and learn about the inner workings of his farm, and has failed to take advantage of that. His only involvement is giving tours 4 weekends out of the year,” the fan continued.

LPBW fans debated whether Zach would be able to handle running the farm eventually. Pic credit: u/foxmag86/Reddit

Another fan of the show commented on the thread on Reddit, saying that Zach doesn’t know what he’s doing when it comes to running the farm.

“I’m sorry, am I the only person that feels like Zach has no clue as to anything related to business / pumpkins / tori / or anything serious?” they commented.

Fans thought Zach and Tori are ‘lazy’

“Did he even finish high school?? He should be taking advantage of the show and go back to school and get a degree or some sort of skill so he can support his family when the show ends. I think he is a lazy man and unfortunately so is Tori,” wrote another Reddit user.

One fan of the show felt that Zach, and his twin brother Jeremy, had it too easy growing up and thought it turned them into “lazy” adults.

They said of Zach and Jeremy, “You know what [his] diagnosis is? Extreme laziness. His mom spoon-fed him and Jeremy everything for 18 years and now they are both unmotivated lazy adults.”

This week on the show, Zach revealed that if he does co-own the farm one day, he won’t be willing to chase Matt’s approval. He admitted that his dad is nearly impossible to please.

Zach, whose personality aligns more with his mom, Amy’s, also admitted that in the role of co-owner at the farm, he’d consider himself “Mom 2.0.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.