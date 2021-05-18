LPBW: Zach Roloff says he wouldn’t feel pressure to keep the farm up to his dad Matt’s standards

Now that he’s considering taking on his mom Amy’s former role on the farm, Zach doesn’t think he’d feel pressure from his dad to keep the farm up to Matt’s standards. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is considering taking on his mom, Amy’s role on the farm, to live and raise his family there, and although he realizes he would receive pressure from his dad, Matt, to keep up the farm to his standards, Zach revealed that he wouldn’t “absorb” any of the pressure.

In the second episode of the new season, Zach had a conversation with his wife, Tori, as they took Jackson and Lilah for a walk around their neighborhood.

Zach explained that his dad Matt was going to buy out his mom Amy and that he thought it was a good thing, noting that Amy was in her own place now and that whoever takes over the farm next would have an easier deal, only having one person to make business decisions with, rather than two.

Zach revealed that he would like to live in the farmhouse one day, or at least help keep the farm in the family

During his confessional, Zach revealed that he would like to live in the farmhouse with his own family or “at least help out” keeping the farm in the family.

His twin brother, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey, tried to purchase the farm last year, but for vague reasons, the deal didn’t go through, and the couple is still searching for property of their own.

Zach wasn’t ready to put too much energy into thinking about his future on the farm until after his parents formally signed their deal.

Later in the episode, Zach took Tori and their kids to the farm to see the humungous statues that Matt had purchased for the farm in the previous episode, including a bigger-than-life-sized Sasquatch, two horses, and an alien.

Zach confessed that his dad set high standards for how he intends the farm to be kept

While he and his family walked around the farm, Zach confessed to the cameras, “The downside to owning the farm is, it’s the family property, so there’s a lot of like, opinions and pressure, I guess, to keep it up to a standard that everyone was used to with my dad.”

He continued, “He just does things a particular way, and sometimes he’ll do things his way.”

Zach gave an example, of a road they walked along, saying that his dad would say that it needed to be graveled, whereas Zach would be of the opinion that it could wait another year.

“So, I would not feel pressure to keep the farm to my dad’s standards. There would be pressure, but I would not absorb it.”

Zach, who recently celebrated a birthday with his twin brother Jeremy, stated in the first episode this season that if he were to take over his mom’s role in the farm business, he would be “Mom 2.0” in the way he views business.

Matt is generally known to be a creative, free thinker with lots of ideas and projects happening at once, whereas Zach is much more conservative from a business standpoint.

Fans of the show will have to watch the rest of the season to find out if Zach follows through and takes over a bigger role on the farm.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.