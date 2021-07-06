LPBW fans debate whether or not Zach Roloff is ‘lazy’

Some fans of LPBW think Zach Roloff is “lazy.” Pic credit: TLC

Zach Roloff has come under fire by fans of Little People, Big World who think the star is “lazy.”

Zach has been sharing his life with his family for 15 years, and was only 16 years old when Little People, Big World first aired in 2006.

The other Roloff siblings — brother Jeremy, sister Molly, and brother Jacob — all stopped filming for the show, leaving Zach as the sole Roloff sibling who is still part of LPBW’s cast.

Over the years, viewers have watched Zach practically grow up on screen — from running around the farm with his brother and their friends as teenagers, to marrying his wife, Tori, on the family farm.

Now, LPBW fans are calling Zach “lazy” for what they perceive to be his lack of motivation and for not holding a “real” job.

A Reddit user created a thread talking about Zach’s accomplishments, and told other fans of LPBW, “I saw a pretty mean post on here about [Zach] saying he’s lazy, I totally disagree. Not only has he worked with disabled people, he coached for years in soccer and he did numerous things that often went unnoticed by the show and the family.”

Other fans of LPBW spoke out, and debated whether the term ‘lazy’ was appropriate for Zach

Another fan of LPBW disagreed with the original Reddit user’s post, and thought Zach is “extremely lazy.”

They commented, “He’s extremely lazy. He had a job coaching soccer once upon a time and has apparently done nothing since other than farm tours a couple of weekends a year during pumpkin season.”

The Reddit user added, “He’s also lazy around the house. When he watches the kids, his mom comes over to help. And when Tori is around, she does more than her share of the work.”

Commenters also mocked Zach for not knowing the difference between marinara sauce and salsa. When he surprised Tori for their 10th date anniversary, Zach bought the wrong ingredients, so Tori ended up cooking the meal instead.

LPBW fans were split when it came to labeling Zach as ‘lazy’

Other LPBW fans didn’t think of Zach as lazy but rather a hard worker. Another Reddit user commented, “[I] actually really like [Zach]!! [I] think [he’s] a hard worker and has a great sense of humor. [P]lus he seems to be the voice of reason with the whole family.”

Their comments were met with opposition, however, by another fan of LPBW who commented, “What exactly does he work hard on? Certainly not around the house. While he gets paid well for being on the show, that wasn’t his hard work. It fell into his lap because of his parents.”

Another Reddit user called Zach a “lazy man child” and mocked the scene from last week’s episode when Zach put up a movie screen in his backyard to surprise Tori with dinner and an outdoor movie for their 10th anniversary.

They wrote, “Hard worker? Lol interesting way to describe a lazy manchild who’s never had a job in his life and who has depended on either his mother or his wife to take care of him since he was born. But I guess he put up a s****y movie screen by himself so obviously hard worker.”

Zach has some decisions to make about the farm

Zach has mentioned several times this season that he and his wife, Tori, are interested in buying out his mom, Amy’s portion of the farm that she sold to Matt Roloff. However, Zach said that he wasn’t willing to chase his dad Matt’s approval if he’ll be co-owing the farm someday.

Whether Zach chooses to move his family onto Roloff Farms is still up in the air. The LPBW star has a lot of thinking to do before he decides to make the jump into running the farm, which obviously would be a huge undertaking that doesn’t allow for being “lazy.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.