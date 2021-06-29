LPBW spoilers: Zach Roloff surprises Tori, recreates their first date to celebrate 10 years since they met

Zach Roloff surprised his wife Tori and recreated their first date for their 10th anniversary of meeting each other. Pic credit: TLC

On tonight’s episode of Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff surprised his wife Tori and recreated their first date to celebrate 10 years together.

Zach and Tori wanted to celebrate 10 years since their first date, and Zach got clever when planning a surprise for his wife of nearly six years.

Zach replicated his and Tori’s first date in their backyard

For their first date, the couple watched a movie, so Zach got the idea to recreate the night with an outdoor makeshift theater and dinner.

Tori got their kids, Jackson and Lilah, ready to spend some time at Grandpa Matt Roloff’s house with Caryn Chandler, whom the grandkids affectionately call Cha Cha.

As Tori handled getting Jackson and Lilah packed and out the door, Zach got to work on his surprise. He even went grocery shopping with the intention of making a homemade dinner for himself and Tori. However, Tori laughed when she discovered that Zach bought marinara sauce instead of salsa for their chicken enchiladas, and made dinner herself.

“I wanted to surprise Tori with something special. So I’m attempting to change our backyard into an outdoor movie theater,” Zach said of his surprise for Tori.

Zach set up the surprise while Tori dropped off Jackson and Lilah

He continued, “The idea, is to, uh, replicate our first date, which was dinner and a movie. So while Tori was driving Jackson and Lilah to the farm, I have a tiny window to get everything set up.”

Zach’s makeshift outdoor movie theater he recreated for Tori. Pic credit: TLC

Zach struggled a bit with setting up his makeshift movie screen, but with some determination, he was able to pull it all together without assistance (which Tori later appreciated).

After Tori arrived from dropping off the kids and after preparing dinner, Tori walked out back to their yard to see what Zach had spent all day preparing for them.

“Our first date was at the theater, watching a movie, and he recreated that in our backyard,” Tori told cameras.

Zach had taken the time to set up a makeshift movie screen, started a fire in their fire pit, and pulled up a table and chairs while they ate dinner and watched movies.

Zach admitted he was nervous about his first date with Tori

Zach talked about his first date with Tori during his solo interview. Speaking about whether he was nervous about meeting Tori, being a little person, Zach said, “Yeah, I probably thought about the height difference a little bit. I probably thought about if it bothered her more than it bothered me.”

Towards the end of their date, Zach and Tori talked about the possibility of adding a third child to their family. The couple recently said they’re “hopeful” for a rainbow baby after this year’s miscarriage news.

“Will we have more kids this year?” Zach asked Tori.

“I don’t know. Are we?” Tori replied.

“I don’t know. Maybe tonight,” Zach responded.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.