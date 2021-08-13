Love Island USA’s Cashay describes what is wrong with toxic fandom on social media

Cashay and Trina on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

It is impossible to go on social media and talk about Love Island USA without coming across people personally attacking the Islanders.

When someone talks about Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, people will immediately start trash-talking Will or spreading the yet unproven rumors that they knew each other before coming to the villa.

Before Josh Goldstein‘s sister Lindsey Goldstein died, Shannon St. Clair bore the brunt of several personal attacks concerning everything from her past boyfriends, to her causing drama on the show, to her personal beliefs.

The first Islander that most fans attacked on social media was Trina Njoroge, and it was all because Trina hooked up with Cinco Holland, taking him away from fan-favorite, Cashay Proudfoot.

While talking to Alex and Elizabeth on After the Island, Cash talked about the Islanders’ “fandom” and the toxic culture they can bring on social media.

Cash talks Love Island USA fandom

Cash said that she and Trina are good and she can’t wait to see her after she leaves the villa.

However, she also knows things will be hard because they have new “fandoms” that want them to hate each other, which is far from the truth.

“Me and Trina are really close,” Cash said. “I just don’t think there needs to be any hate on either end. No hate towards me, I didn’t do anything. No hate towards Trina, she didn’t do anything.”

Then, she targets their social media fans.

“Charlie made his mistakes, I made mine, Trina made hers,” Cash said. “We’re all people at the end of the day. Everyone out in the real world is making mistakes. Just because we’re on camera making them in front of the world doesn’t make us any less human.”

She added, “I think that’s what people forget when judging us so hard for the decisions that we made.”

Cashay’s feelings about social media conflict

She then pointed out the comments on social media.

“I think everyone needs to let go for the fact I’m not on Love Island anymore and it’s okay because I’m just as obnoxious on my Instagram stories,” Cash said.

She also wants to see Trina when she gets out.

“Her fandom doesn’t believe that we’re close,” Cash said. “I’m getting a lot of hate from her fandom and that’s totally fine – and I hate saying fandom, it’s gross, but, that’s what they are, her supporters I guess.”

“We mended that gap in the villa and everyone was able to see that we were close, and I think it’s mending that gap out here,” she continued. “Because as much as her fans don’t realize, they’re creating the divide and I don’t want there to be a divide.”

“I think women already get so much in our daily lives, the last thing we need is to get it from each other… Women everywhere shouldn’t let a man, fans, supporters, the spotlight, get in between friendships, and I’m excited for her to come out and bridge that gap with our fans and our supporters,” she concluded.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.