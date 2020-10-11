Love Island USA: Are Cely and Johnny still together?

Love Island USA is over and the finalists have been crowned. Although Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez had been coupled up since day 1, these two went home as this season’s runner ups.

Johnny and Cely were the only couple to leave in an official relationship and it wasn’t enough to sway America’s vote toward them.

Although fans loved Cely on social media, they weren’t so much a fan of her partner Johnny. On the season’s premiere, he was accused of breaking up his ‘ex-fiance’ a week before leaving for Love Island – which later on proved to be false.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They had an interesting bumpy journey

Prior to the relationship test, Casa Amor, Johnny and Cely were arguably the strongest couple in the Villa.

Casa Amor separated the couple and put them in a house with a group of brand new singles. It proved difficult for Johnny as he has one of the steamiest physical relationships while away from his partner Cely.

Although Cely has admitted to not watching Casa Amor, she reveals it wouldn’t change her opinion of her boyfriend. She reminds viewers that she was on reality TV and she admits he did immerse himself more into the ‘dating show experience’ than she did.

Fans accused Johnny of faking his feelings for Cely and even his own castmembers accused him of being a ‘game-player’.

Read More What can fans expect from Love Island Season 2? Producers tease major twists

He joked that if he was ‘playing a game’, he would’ve behaved better in Casa Amor to ensure their status as the strongest couple.

Are Cely and Johnny still together?

In a recent Q&A with fans, Cely goes to her YouTube channel to update fans on her life post-Love Island. Obviously one of the burning questions right now is – are she and Johnny still together?

She reveals that things are good with ‘Jely’. She is very much still the girlfriend of Johnny.

View this post on Instagram Johnny loves Cely! #loveislandusa A post shared by @ realityaddicted2 on Oct 11, 2020 at 10:43am PDT

Since they left the Villa, Johnny went home to Virginia and Cely is back in her city of Sacramento.

Johnny was welcomed home with a surprise party by his friends, all who were super excited to meet his new girlfriend.

The distance is an added obstacle but Johnny and Cely both plan on moving to Los Angeles in the near future.

Do think Johnny and Cely’s relationship will last outside the Villa?