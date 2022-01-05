Love During Lockup exclusive: Haley talks to her lawyer about Dalton

Haley talks to her attorney about Dalton on Love During Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love During Lockup premieres this week, and Haley and Dalton are one of the couples viewers will meet.

Their story started before his prison sentence when they met. Haly has been through a lot in the last year, as she was a passenger in a car wreck with a drunk driver.

She reveals that a settlement was reached, giving her around $80,000. With the money, she plans to help Dalton so he can possibly get out of prison sooner.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Haley meets with the attorney who helped with her settlement. She wants him to look over Dalton’s records, which shocks him.

The attorney read some of his charges, including forgery, property theft, credit card abuse, and more.

Haley told him she believes in Dalton, and the attorney was questioning it all. She revealed that she had spent $25,000 on him this far, and he thinks she is being taken advantage of because of what she can provide.

