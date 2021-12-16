Life After Lockup exclusive: Lacey and John talk it out

John and Lacey talk it out on the beach. Pic credit: WeTV

The season finale of Life After Lockup is this week, and Lacey and John’s conversation is finally happening.

Viewers saw as John drove to meet Lacey at the beach. She contacted him, and while he has a girlfriend, he decided to meet up with his ex anyway.

John and Lacey are toxic together, but neither can seem to let the other one go. She chose Shane over John but hasn’t fully ever gotten over him.

We get a sneak peek into Lacey and John’s conversation in this exclusive Life After Lockup clip.

He asks about Shane, and Lacey skirts the question. She doesn’t come out and tell him they split, or that he was arrested.

It’s clear these two have unresolved feelings between them, but will anything come of it?

Be sure to tune in to tomorrow’s season finale of Life After Lockup to see what transpires between these exes.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.

