Life After Lockup exclusive: Where is Kristianna?

John and Kristianna have been through a lot since joining Love After Lockup and now Life After Lockup.

Their marriage was plagued with issues stemming from Kristianna’s addiction, which caused her to be locked up again. She was able to do her time and get back home to John, and things began to look up.

This season on Life After Lockup, the two got married again. This time, it was everything Kristianna wanted, including having her son in attendance. Everything seemed to be good, and then, it wasn’t.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, John talks to producers about Kristianna and her whereabouts.

He hadn’t heard from her, and their doorbell camera showed her leaving the house and getting into a car that John didn’t know. He mentions something about Terra and a possible relapse.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kristianna has relapsed, and John is concerned that’s what happened. However, he is more upset that she didn’t confide her struggles in him.

To find out where Kristianna is and what happened to her, be sure to tune into Friday’s all-new episode.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.

