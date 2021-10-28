Lisa Rinna nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Star of 2021 – Here’s how you can vote

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has been nominated as The Reality TV Star of 2021 for the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has received a nomination for The Reality Star of 2021 for in the People’s Choice Award.

Lisa has always been a polarizing figure on RHOBH. She has gained the reputation of being a pot-stirrer and spilling secrets. Love her or hate her, she always knows how the bring the drama.

Why Lisa Rinna received a People’s Choice Award Nomination

RHOBH Season 11 mainly focused on Erika Jayne’s legal drama but as always, Lisa made sure she got herself involved.

Lisa has been Erika’s number one alley throughout accusations that she helped her husband embezzle millions of dollars from his clients.

Lisa has stood by Erika’s side as Erika revealed her side of the story on the reality TV series.

Erika has dropped some shocking truth bombs like that Tom had at least three mistresses while they were married and that he prevented her from having any access to her money.

Even though some of Erika’s other cast members have questioned her, Lisa has been faithful and Erika has declared that she felt Lisa was her only true friend.

Lisa also was sure to vent about her 19-year-old daughter Amelia Gray’s relationship with Scott Disick, who’s in his forties.

Additionally, Lisa has had it out with Garcelle Beauvais after Garcelle heard Lisa said she wished Garcelle didn’t bring race to the show.

Some people may have been surprised about Lisa’s People Choice Award nomination.

Erika Jayne played a starring role this season as most of the drama focused on her legal issues and split from Tom Girardi.

Fans can vote for the show up to 25 times a day. The good news is that viewers can give all 25 votes at once. There is a slider that can be used to give a show anywhere from 1 to 25 votes.

However, since Erika’s legal drama is ongoing and she hasn’t been proved guilty or innocent, she may have been too controversial of a candidate for the award.

Additionally, Kathy Hilton emerged as a fan favorite in her first season.

However, she isn’t a full-time member of the cast and is brand new to the show, it may have been unfair to hand the nomination to Kathy.

How to vote for Lisa Rinna in the People’s Choice Awards

Voting has begun for the People’s Choice Awards and Lisa Rinna has some stiff competition.

For The Reality TV Star of 2021, Lisa is up against Erica Mena from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Joe Amabile from Bachelor in Paradise, Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Khloe Kardashian from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Viewers can vote for Lisa Rinna at votepca.com/tv/the-reality-star-of-2021.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also received a nomination for The Best Reality TV Show of 2021.

Voting ends on November 17 so make sure to get those votes in and tune into the People’s Choice Awards on December 7 to see if Lisa Rinna takes home the prize!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The People’s Choice Awards will air on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.