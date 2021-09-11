Erika Jayne thinks Lisa Rinna is her only friend, not speaking to any of her other RHOBH castmates

Erika Jayne reportedly thinks that Lisa Rinna is her only true friend after the last episode of RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Amid the legal drama surrounding Erika Jayne, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has expressed that she doesn’t trust anyone in the cast other than Lisa Rinna.

As RHOBH plays out, viewers get to watch Erika and her fellow costars react to her sudden divorce and immersion into estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal drama in real-time.

Some of the women, like Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, have confronted Erika on some of the legal and ethical conundrums that have come about with Erika’s potential involvement in Tom Girardi’s embezzlement charges.

However other women have seemingly stood by her side along with Lisa like Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards.

Still, Erika recently claimed that she feels Lisa is her only true friend from RHOBH.

Why Lisa Rinna is Erika’s only true RHOBH friend

“Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show,” a close friend of Erika’s told the Daily Mail.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika reportedly feels Lisa is the only one who isn’t two-faced towards her.

“The other women say one thing to her face and something completely different behind her back. Lisa actually has her back,” the source continued.

The source shared that Erika feels Dorit Kemsley has little place to be critical.

“Erika feels the hypocrisy from Dorit is outrageous – all you have to do is google her name and see what pops up there – add her husband’s name to the google search and your jaw will drop,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, Erika feels betrayed by Kyle Richards.

“Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true. Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively,” the source shared.

Not only does Erika not trust some of her RHOBH costars, but she has also stated that she plans on coming for them hard during the upcoming Season 11 reunion.

Erika was rumored to have given Lisa Rinna’s daughters money

Viewers may have noticed how close Erika and Lisa are through watching the show.

Lawyers are also keeping a close eye on the show for any evidence to prove that Erika may have been involved with Tom’s crimes.

One of those lawyers, Ronald Richards, accused Erika of sending over $156,000 to help out Lisa Rinna’s daughters, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, with a new clothing brand.

However, Lisa’s daughter’s lawyer recently chimed in and said that wasn’t the case.

However, the lawyer just refuted that money wasn’t going to Delilah and Amelia’s clothing brand, he didn’t refute that Erika hadn’t spent that hefty sum of money.

Lawyers are keeping a close eye on Erika’s spending habits, especially since her divorce.

She has been accused of intentionally filing for divorce from Tom in order to protect their assets from the lawsuits filed against his company.

Erika has refuted those claims on the show and said that she filed for divorce for purely emotional reasons. She said that he refused to put in the work to fix their marriage and later confirmed she knew he was cheating on her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.