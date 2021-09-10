Did Erika Jayne spend $156,000 on clothing line belonging to Lisa Rinna’s daughters?

Erika Jayne recently made spent a hefty sum and RHOBH viewers want to know where it went. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been in the hot seat. Lawyers and viewers alike are keeping a close eye on her spending habits after her estranged husband Tom Girardi was charged with embezzling millions from his clients’ settlement funds.

While Tom’s law firm had to file for bankruptcy and is over $100 million in debt, it’s hard to tell exactly where Erika herself is at financially.

RHOBH viewers have seen the highs of Erika dressing to the nines on RHOBH and on the other hand, roughing it without her glam squad while pumping gas.

Now, it appears that Erika shelled out $156,000 to DNA, Inc and it’s suspected that the money went to Lisa Rinna’s daughters, Delilah and Amelia, for their clothing line.

Where did Erika Jayne spend that $156,000?

Lisa’s daughters’ lawyer has since told Radar Online that the money did not go toward a clothing line for the two of them.

“The $156,600 charge in question had absolutely nothing to do with Ms. Delilah and Amelia,” their lawyer stated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The reason why the Hamlin sisters were suspected to be behind a DNA clothing line is based on the initials of their first names — Delilah and Amelia.

He clarified that DNA, Inc is “merely the brand name of the clothing line that was sold under and by a company by the name of LA Collective.”

“Simply put, there never was a ‘DNA Inc.’ owned/operated by Delilah and Amelia,” he explained.

So it seems that Erika did spend all of that money on clothes — just not Delilah and Amelia’s.

The initial claims came from Ronald Richards, a lawyer pursuing a case against Erika to prove her involvement with Tom Girardi’s crimes.

Erika Jayne maintains that she was not involved with Tom’s crimes

RHOBH was filmed during the height of Erika’s divorce and Tom’s lawsuits coming to light, which means viewers get to watch it all play out as the show airs.

Erika has maintained that not only was she not involved with Tom’s crimes but she wasn’t aware of them.

Many have accused Erika of filing for divorce in order to protect Tom’s assets, but she said that she and Tom hadn’t been getting along for some time and that Tom refused to work on their relationship.

Some of her castmates, including Sutton Stracke, have questioned Erika as the season goes on and have been bringing up some hard-hitting points.

For instance, Sutton mentioned that Erika’s name was on some of the LLCs in which the embezzled money was going. However, Erika swore she was kept away from the spokes, which Sutton said would’ve “drove her crazy.”

As the dramatic season plays out, RHOBH viewers can’t wait until the reunion to see how Erika responds to the way her case was betrayed and to everything that has happened since filming wrapped.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.