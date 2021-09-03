Erika Jayne lashes out at RHOBH fans who keep sharing ‘conspiracy theories’ about her legal drama

Erika Jayne is losing patience with those who don’t believe her RHOBH storyline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne knows what Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been saying about her and she’s clearly not happy, especially with those who she believes are making up and spreading “conspiracy theories” about her as the season plays out on Bravo.

Each week, as Erika’s storyline plays out on Wednesday night, viewers take to social media to discuss their thoughts on what happened on-screen and whether they believe Erika’s story of innocence or if they think she knew what was going on while boasting about how expensive it is to be her.

Now, the troubled RHOBH star is taking aim at those who have been talking about her legal problems, as they wonder just how involved she really was (or was not) with the current embezzlement case against her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Erika Jayne lashes out at RHOBH viewers who think she might be guilty

One thing Erika Jayne wants Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans to know, first and foremost, is that no matter how hard they push, she will not quit the show.

And, of course, she won’t. Erika doesn’t have Tom Girardi’s money (whether it really was legally all his to begin with or not) to pay for her glam squad or her private flights or even that new home she’s been living in. She also has lost out on some high-profile contracts, including SavageXFenty, and likely needs those Bravo checks to keep rolling to maintain even a fraction of the lifestyle she was living.

On Wednesday night, Erika tweeted, “God forbid I fight for myself. [eyeroll emoji] Stop thinking I’ll quit just because you think I should. F**k that. Thank you for everyone that is supportive and understanding. [heart emoji] I will not be stopped. [diamond emoji]”

Pic credit: @erikajayne/Twitter

As Erika Jayne continued tweeting and responding to others, she clarified that she and Sutton Stracke are not friends, and promised to talk about what Kyle did later.

Then, apparently after having enough of Twitter, Erika Jayne said her goodbyes, but not without taking a big dig at those who haven’t been supportive of her this season.

She wrote, “Someone just sent me some yummy cannolis so goodnight Twitter. I’m going to enjoy myself. [smiling face with hearts emoji] Y’all dumb b***hes with the conspiracy theories will keep at it alll night. Check back in the AM..”

Pic credit: @erikajayne/Twitter

Well, that definitely won’t be winning anyone over to her side. Then again, the RHOBH fans with the “conspiracy theories” probably won’t be joining team Erika anytime soon anyway.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.