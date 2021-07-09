RHOBH: Erika Jayne loses contract with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign amid legal drama

Erika Jayne has lost one of her big partnerships. Pic credit: Bravo

There is more bad news for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne as her contract with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line has not been renewed. This could not have come at a worse time for Erika, who needs all the money that she can get right now amid mounting legal drama.

The estranged wife of Tom Girardi is named in several lawsuits after he was accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his former clients — and he has since filed for bankruptcy.

Now, Erika Jayne has one less income to rely on.

Erika Jayne is no longer representing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently found out that her contract with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand has not been renewed. And it’s not unreasonable to imagine that her ongoing legal drama has something to do with that.

The blond beauty has been representing the brand for several months and has gotten a lot of attention showing off the sexy pieces on her social media pages, but now they have severed ties with Erika.

A source recently shared with The Sun, “It’s no secret Rihanna is a huge fan of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and loved Erika Jayne. Her team called her to be an ambassador last year and she appeared in their second fashion show, they were thrilled to have her on board.”

The insider continued, “But amid the scandal, they have no current plans to work with her, there have been discussions and at the minute they think it’s a bad look. Erika is under fire right now, it’s unlikely she’ll be paid for promoting Savage x Fenty anytime soon.”

Erika Jayne was doing a great job for Savage X Fenty

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was doing a great job as a Savage X Fenty ambassador and the source admitted that it’s unfortunate they had to end their business relationship.

“It’s a shame because her shoots were absolutely stunning, and she was able to reach a large audience, but it’s not happening,” noted the source.

Another source close to the Beverly Hills Housewife refuted claims that Erika’s legal drama has anything to do with the brand not renewing her contract. The insider told the media outlet that the six-month contract between Erika and Savage X Fenty has now expired but that they were “very happy” with her work.

“The campaign shots were well received, but Erika is set to launch her own lingerie line, so she wouldn’t be able to sign anything,” noted the source. “For obvious reasons, the line is on hold at the moment, but it’s definitely coming and she’s excited about it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.