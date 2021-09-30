Life After Lockup exclusive: Lacey flips out at the gym

Lacey isn’t happy at the gym with Shane. Pic credit: WEtv

Things between Lacey and Shane on Life After Lockup haven’t been great.

His gym attendance has put a damper on their marriage, and she vented about it to her dad.

Lacey also talked about it to her friends, who implored her to check his phone. She found texts from someone else about gym stuff, so heading to work out with Shane was one way to check things out.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Lacey and Shane head to the gym. Everything appeared to be going okay at the beginning, and then it all took a turn.

While working out on a machine, a woman approaches Shane at the bench press. They are talking, and they know each other. Unfortunately, Lacey wasn’t impressed, and when the girl walked away, she marched over and had questions.

After not getting the answers she wants, Lacey storms off. She made a whole scene in the gym, and the lady at the front wasn’t impressed.

To find out what happens, be sure to tune in to this week’s all-new episode.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.