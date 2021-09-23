Life After Lockup exclusive: Shawn plans an ultimatum for Sara

Shawn plans to issue Sara an ultimatum on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Life After Lockup couple Shawn and Sara are an interesting pair.

He moved on from his Love After Lockup relationship with Destinie and straight into a new relationship with Sara. Shawn talked to them both and had a backup plan following the demise of things with Destinie.

Now, Shawn is left in another awkward situation. He has yet to spend time with Sara despite moving to Ohio to be with her.

As he relays this conversation to his baby mama on Facetime, she is baffled by Shawn’s decision. Sara was excited about this relationship, though his eagerness and pushy demeanor have sent up some red flags.

When Sara is getting her done by her best friend, she reveals her reservations with Shawn and the relationship. It appears she may be considering taking things even slower if that is even possible.

Meanwhile, in this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Shawn says he is giving Sara an ultimatum. She needs to spend time with him, or things are over.

Will Sara and Shawn stay together? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.