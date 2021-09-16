Life After Lockup exclusive: Nicolle interviews at a tanning salon

Nicolle is looking for a job on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Now that Daonte is out of the picture on Life After Lockup, Nicolle has to look for a job. She chose to be with Tia, who also isn’t working at this time.

Last week, Life After Lockup viewers watched as Nicolle tried on outfits for her upcoming interview. She applied at a tanning salon, and while having money was a perk, it was clear the tanning she would be able to do was the biggest benefit for her.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Nicolle interviews at the tanning salon and has to explain her criminal record after sharing her resume with no job history for the last five years.

The owner of the salon appeared to be willing to give Nicolle a shot. When she revealed her conviction was for burglary, that is when things shifted.

Finding a job might not be as easy as Nicolle had hoped, and with her decision to cut off her financial support in Daonte and remain with Tia, she needs to figure something out.

She’s not completely done with Daonte, though. He showed up at her mom’s house on the last episode of Life After Lockup and revealed that his feelings didn’t just go away.

To find out what happens next in the saga that is Nicolle, Tia, and Daonte, be sure to tune in to the all-new episode.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.