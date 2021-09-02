Life After Lockup exclusive: Amber looks for Puppy

Amber shows up at Kathy’s house looking for Puppy. Pic credit: WEtv

Last season on Life After Lockup, Amber and Puppy went left where their relationship was concerned.

Amber lived with Puppy’s mom, Kathy, when she was released from prison. They weren’t reunited for several months, and when they were, things weren’t good.

Puppy wanted a relationship, and Amber worked on things with her ex-boyfriend, who was just released from prison. There was a fallout, and things didn’t go back to what they were.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Amber ends up at Kathy’s house looking for Puppy. The news she hears isn’t what she wanted, especially because it had been a while since she heard from her friend.

Kathy explains that she has hurt feelings from what went down between Puppy and Amber, but she still loves the latter like her own child. She is worried about Puppy too, and with her health still not great, she can’t be chasing her daughter all around town.

It has been two weeks since Kathy has heard from Puppy, and she gives Amber an address of where she told her she was staying. Pulling up on this house may not be a great idea, but it needs to be done.

To find out if Amber finds Puppy, be sure to tune in to the all-new episode.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.