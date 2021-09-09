Life After Lockup exclusive: Lacey confides in her friends about Shane

Lacey looking through Shane’s phone. Pic credit: WEtv

Lacey and Shane Whitlow are back for another season of Life After Lockup.

The couple is navigating the waters as parents of a new baby. It has been a life-changing experience for Shane, who has admitted it was a challenging adjustment.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Shane and Lacey head to the beach for a family day with friends. It is a bit chilly, but they are making the best of it.

While talking with her girlfriends, Lacey confides in them that things aren’t the same with Shane. She reveals they aren’t having sex, and he is the one turning it down.

That raises several red flags, and her friends urge her to look into things. Lacey revealed that Shane spends a lot of time at the gym, showering before he goes and again when he returns home.

Next, they grab Shane’s phone, and Lacey can access it.

To find out what Lacey discovers, be sure to tune into the all-new episode.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.