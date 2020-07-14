Who are Shawn and Destinie on Love After Lockup?

Love After Lockup is back with a new season and several new couples. There are going to be plenty of ups and downs to keep viewers interested.

Everyone on Season 3 of Love After Lockup has a unique story. Some couples are newly dating, some got married while their significant other was incarcerated, and several other scenarios are mixed in.

Shawn and Destinie

Shawn and Destinie are one of the new couples to join Love After Lockup for Season 3.

How the couple met was not disclosed in the interviews yet, but it is likely through one of the inmate dating sites. Shawn is 45 years old and a manager while Destinie is 28 years old and serving two years behind bars for escape, drug charges, and possession of stolen property.

His relationships have always been long-term, but Shawn hasn’t been married. He was with his children’s mom for 22 years on and off, sharing six kids with her. Shawn believes Destinie is his soulmate now and he is hoping to marry her in the future.

They have been together for nine months and have not yet met in person. Shawn is waiting on Destinie to be released from prison, though it doesn’t look hopeful based on the previews that have been shown.

What obstacles will Shawn and Destinie face?

The biggest issue the couple is having seems to revolve around Destinie and her criminal history. She revealed to Shawn that they won’t disclose her release date and she asked him to see the bail bondsman.

While talking to his co-workers, Shawn revealed he has spent thousands on Destinie already. He admitted he is nervous to see how she looks because he is attracted to the photos she has provided him. The guys he works with wonder if he is being catfished, and that wouldn’t be surprising.

Destinie also didn’t disclose everything to Shawn about her criminal past. She has been in and out of trouble since she was 14. Half of her life has been spent in the system and it looks like she wants Shawn to swoop in and help her.

In a clip from the Love After Lockup interview, it looks like Shawn is risking a lot by taking responsibility for her.

Destinie has not yet been seen on camera, only heard on the phone. Between the lack of transparency and Shawn’s concern about her appearance, it doesn’t seem like things with this couple will last.

Will Shawn and Destinie get their chance at love? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love After Lockup returns Friday, July 17 at 9/8c on WEtv.