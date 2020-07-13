Who are Scott and Lindsey from Love After Lockup?

Season 3 of Love After Lockup is ready to drop later this week. There will be a cast of new couples, including Scott and Lindsey.

As Love After Lockup viewers gear up for another season with new faces, they can expect some of the same messy drama. It has been a long time coming, and now, things are about to ramp up on the relationship front.

Scott and Lindsey

Scott is a business owner and Lindsey is serving a four-year sentence for possession of meth and a firearm. He is 51 and she is 27. The age difference between the two could prove to be too much down the road.

When it comes to relationships, Scott reveals he has only been in them on an as-needed basis for the last decade. He came across Lindsey’s profile on the internet, on an inmate website. He reveals that it isn’t any different than something like Match.com, except they are in prison.

The two have been together for almost two years, though they have not met in person yet. Scott proclaims his love for Lindsey, even joking that all the other 50-year-old men can be jealous because she is sexy.

What obstacles will Scott and Lindsey face?

At this point, no one in Scott’s family knows about his relationship with Lindsey. Her mom and daughter have had contact with him, though. He helps them out when needed and has bonded with Lindsey’s little girl.

The reason for her incarceration was that she was caught in a high-speed chase. The articles about the situation have her tagged as a drug dealer, though neither Scott nor Lindsey have confirmed that in the Love After Lockup interviews made available.

He mentioned marriage in the future and she did as well. Lindsey has an idea of the life he can provide for her and her daughter, but will Scott be able to come through on the level she is expecting?

Meth is going to be something that the couple will have to deal with as well. Is she using while behind bars? There are so many unanswered questions. Scott has not met Lindsey while she has been incarcerated and has only seen the photos she has shared on the website.

How will this relationship pan out once Lindsey and Scott come face to face? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love After Lockup returns Friday, July 17 at 9/8c on WEtv.