Who are Jessica and Maurice from Love After Lockup?

Love After Lockup is back with a brand new season and a new set of couples. Season 3 will feature five couples who are ready to get on with their lives after a prison stint.

Relationships on the inside versus on the outside can be two different ballgames as Seasons 1 and 2 of Love After Lockup have taught viewers. With fresh meat heading to the small screen this week, there is a lot to learn before the season begins airing.

Maurice and Jessica

The first couple is Maurice and Jessica. He is in prison for first-degree burglary and was given seven years. She is a marketing consultant who happens to be in love with an inmate. Maurice is 26 and she is 33, which could cause some issues down the road.

Jessica met Maurice on Plenty of Fish, which is a dating website. She didn’t seek out an inmate like some of the other couples from previous seasons, which is interesting. Jessica said she never believed in love at first sight, but after seeing Maurice, she does now.

They have been together for four and a half years, which is longer than some of the other couples. Jessica and Maurice were married in prison. This isn’t just a relationship they have to keep alive, it is a marriage.

What are some of the obstacles that Jessica and Maurice will face?

Jessica’s family isn’t too keen on her being with Maurice. Her parents have a lot of opinions about the situation. She believes that he won’t do anything to go back to prison, but her parents are not convinced.

Not only are her parents critical, but her sister also has cut all contact with her. She doesn’t approve of Jessica being with Maurice and they have not spoken in years.

She believes that Maurice will stay out of prison and their life will be good. With all of the critics saying negative things, Jessica is determined to prove them wrong. It won’t be smooth sailing, though.

Adjusting to life on the outside after being on the inside for many years can prove to be difficult. Jessica and Maurice have a lot they need to figure out when he is released and if the Love After Lockup trailer is any indication, it won’t be easy for either of them.

Love After Lockup returns Friday, July 17th at 9/8c on WEtv.