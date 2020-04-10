Love After Lockup star Brittany Santiago releases book

Love After Lockup star Brittany Santiago has published her book. The reality star teased one was in the works, and this week, it is officially available to order.

Brittany and Marcelino Santiago have been a fan-favorite couple since they began airing. Initially, he got heavy pushback from Love After Lockup fans for being too controlling, but he has reconciled his image since appearing on two seasons of Life After Lockup.

Brittany’s story

In the beginning, Brittany Santiago didn’t delve too much into her life. Love After Lockup viewers knew she was incarcerated, but that was just surface information for the show. One season wasn’t enough to get to know her.

As Brittany began to open up, things went deep. From her childhood to the realization of what happened to her as a teenager, the things the Love After Lockup star went through were more than horrific.

Life After Lockup Season 2 dug into Brittany’s background. She introduced her mother and sister to the cameras. Brittany Santiago talked about the children that were adopted through foster care and some of the things she went through while living on the streets. It was the rawest viewers had seen her since her induction to reality television.

Brittany’s book

After announcing a book was coming months ago, Brittany Santiago has finally delivered. Fans can purchase her book on Amazon right now. It is titled, One Woman’s Journey: Surviving the Streets. The price point is $24.99.

Adding author to her resume will help the reality star as she moves forward. Writing her story likely wasn’t easy, especially reliving some of the most terrible moments in her life. Brittany Santiago has a success story to share, and by putting it out there, she can and likely will help people who have been where she has been.

The excerpt provided by Brittany Santiago on Amazon reads, in part, “Slowly, he pushed the contents into my arm. My body became hot and the blood rushed to my head. I coughed so hard and felt my eyes widen and my heart beat faster. I had never felt a rush quite like this one.”

If you are a Love After Lockup or Life After Lockup fan, Brittany Santiago’s book is a must-read. She is the success story from the WEtv series and is working on building a whole new life with Marcelino by her side.

Love After Lockup is returning to WEtv this summer with a brand new season.