Love After Lockup star Brittany opens up about traumatic childhood and teen years on Life After Lockup

Brittany from Love After Lockup revealed some tough truths last night on the latest episode of Life After Lockup. Viewers have followed her redemption story since last year when she debuted with Marcelino on Season 2 of the hit WEtv reality show.

There have been a lot of ups and downs with Brittany and Marcelino as they navigate their new normal. The two met while she was locked up, and when she was released, their love story truly began. While she briefly touched upon her life as a child and teen, Brittany has opened up on this season of Life After Lockup.

What did Brittany reveal on Life After Lockup?

Last night, viewers learned that Brittany from Love After Lockup had a very troubled upbringing. She revealed to her mom that at 12, she was in a relationship with a man who was 30.

Brittany did mention his name but Life After Lockup bleeped it out. This man fathered her first two children, who have since been adopted out.

Not only was that information horrific, but Brittany also showed her mom where she slept and hung out after she was homeless following her running away from home.

It was an open area with bushes and not much protection, something that they both were moved by. The women are learning to rebuild their relationship from the ground up, with all of the truths being shared before that can begin.

Now that Brittany’s mom and younger sister are living in Las Vegas, she wants to make sure they can work on being a family.

Currently, she is expecting her second child with Marcelino and the two are raising her son, Giovanni and their daughter, Zoila. Brittany wants her mom and sister to be part of the family, and confronting past demons is necessary.

What is Brittany from Life After Lockup doing now?

Recently, Brittany revealed that she was working on a book. Her life story is one that several Love After Lockup viewers would read about. She has been able to stay out of trouble and turn her life around.

The couple recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday and will be celebrating the birth of their second child shortly.

Marcelino has gotten a lot of flack for being “controlling” in his relationship with Brittany, but his actions have been to protect her from any possible setbacks. These two have shown that some hard work and a lot of love can go a long way.

Despite the devastation of her past and the traumatic experiences she encountered, Brittany is sharing her story through Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup. It has been a year since she first debuted on reality television, and it looks like she isn’t quite done yet.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.