Love After Lockup star Brittany reveals she is writing a book

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Love After Lockup fan-favorite Brittany isn’t wasting a single moment of her fame. The reality star has been working behind the scenes and revealed she completed a book and is looking to take the next steps.

In the Instagram post announcing she completed the book, Brittany revealed she wants to do a meet and greet tour along with promoting. Currently, she is looking to get a publishing deal, but the hardest part of writing and completing the project are both behind her now.

Brittany stood out immediately to Love After Lockup fans. While viewers got to know her and her now-husband, Marcelino, things weren’t always easy. Some thought he was incredibly controlling, though as time passed, many fans warmed up to him.

Currently, Brittany and Marcelino will be starring in the second season of Life After Lockup, the Love After Lockup spin-off. They are a success story from the show and continue to make strides in their lives.

Brittany welcomed a daughter with Marcelino, and the pair are currently expecting their second child.

Despite the odds stacked against her, Brittany continues to fight for her life and destiny. She has remained out of trouble and has continued to make progress. Brittany has been sharing positive words of encouragement and dubs herself a positive influencer.

Monsters & Critics spoke with Brittany and Marcelino twice, most recently as they promoted the new season of Life After Lockup. The two have big goals for their future, and putting this book out there could help achieve some of them.

While no details about the book have been shared, Love After Lockup fans have been monitoring the post. Brittany has done well, and viewers hope that she will continue to share her story about where she was and how far she has come.

Season 2 of Life After Lockup begins Friday, January 3 at 9/8c on WEtv.