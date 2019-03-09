Love After Lockup update: Where are Brittany and Marcelino now?

Love After Lockup stars Brittany and Marcelino stood out to viewers almost immediately. While the initial reviews of their relationship were all over the place, as time went on, it was clear that their connection was genuine.

After months of speculation about what happened between Brittany and Marcelino, there are finally answers. Seeing their relationship grow over the months of filming has endeared this couple to Love After Lockup viewers.

What are Brittany and Marcelino up to now?

Last night, it was revealed that Brittany and Marcelino welcomed a little girl. They named their daughter Zoila. Details about her birth haven’t been made public and no photos have been shared on social media.

Their Love After Lockup update revealed that the couple would be moving into a new house in Las Vegas to raise their family. Brittany’s son has been a huge part of their relationship, and while Marcelino was hesitant about being a stepfather in the beginning, they are all getting along well together.

Both Brittany and Marcelino are incredibly active on social media, sharing their love with the world. In fact, both hosted a watch party in Las Vegas last night for the Love After Lockup season finale.

What is next for the Love After Lockup couple?

At this point, nothing has officially been announced about what they plan to do next. Brittany and Marcelino are very adamant about giving back and promoting positivity. She has been working hard to reach out and help those in need, something that appears to come naturally for both.

Several Love After Lockup fans have voiced their happiness for Brittany and Marcelino beyond the show. They have really paved the way for believers to see that not all of these relationships end badly.

Marcelino and Brittany win the show! #LoveAfterLockup — Sheri (@Flfreebird09) March 9, 2019

While there were some ups and downs for Brittany and Marcelino, their genuine love for one another was apparent. He may have come off controlling to some, but he wants the best for his wife, and he will make sure that happens at all costs.

Love After Lockup will return in summer 2019 on WEtv.