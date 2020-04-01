Love After Lockup’s Tracie Wagaman and Clint Brady may be done for good

Love After Lockup’s Tracie Wagaman is back and posting regularly to social media. However, there haven’t been new photos of her with Clint Brady, leading to speculation the couple may have split for good this time.

The relationship between Tracie Wagaman and Clint Brady has been up-and-down the entire time they have been on television.

From Love After Lockup to two seasons of Life After Lockup, not much has changed.

Are Tracie Wagaman and Clint Brady done for good?

With no recent photos of Tracie Wagaman and Clint Brady together, followers have been wondering what is going on with the couple.

They have been back and forth since last fall, battling it out on social media. Accusations of drug use were thrown around between both Tracie and Clint.

It was no secret she had a drug problem. She was behind bars when they met, and immediately following her release the first time, Tracie disappeared because she went back to using.

Clint also admitted he had been using but proclaimed is his sobriety as well.

When asked by a follower about whether she and Clint Brady were together, Tracie Wagaman simply, “Clint who??”

What are Tracie Wagaman and Clint Brady up to?

It has been a long time since the two were photographed together.

Clint Brady was rumored to have left Tracie Wagaman for another woman, and she remains hanging out with a group of girlfriends while frequenting the casinos.

It looks like the two may be over this time around.

After the Life After Lockup Season 2 finale, viewers learned that Tracie had completed a 45-day rehab program earlier this year. She was arrested for an alleged DWI shortly after her release.

Clint hasn’t been on Instagram for a little over a week while Tracie has been sharing a lot.

He was plagued with infidelity rumors from almost the beginning of their relationship. Clint had been connected to someone in Ohio, which allegedly is where he has been staying.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Life After Lockup is currently filming. Tracie and Clint don’t appear to be together anymore.

Things have been steadily going downhill the last several months, and now, they seem to have deteriorated beyond repair.

Hopefully, there will be an update from the show about where Tracie Wagaman and Clint Brady land in the future.

Love After Lockup is expected to return this summer.