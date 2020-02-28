Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman reportedly arrested for DWI

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman has been arrested once again. She was reportedly booked at some point on Friday, presumably in the early morning hours, for DWI.

The latest arrest comes just a little over a month after she had reportedly completed a rehab stay. Tracie Wagaman was listed under her married name, Tracie Brady, at the time of her arrest.

Where was Tracie from Love After Lockup arrested?

It looks like Tracie Wagaman was arrested again in Texas. She was booked in Midland County according to the arrest record surfacing on Instagram. The photo was shared by the reliable spoiler account, @fraudedbytlc.

Texas has been a place of agony for Tracie Wagaman. That is where she was while in the long-distance relationship with Clint Brady. He went to Texas to pick her up when she was released and where the two were married. From there, things went downhill quickly.

Tracie Wagaman disappeared the night she married Clint Brady with his rental car to score dope. She was then arrested and spent more time behind bars. The two have since crossed over to the Love After Lockup spin-off, Life After Lockup.

After her re-release, Tracie Wagaman found herself arrested alongside Clint Brady in Texas again last fall. He was released on bond and she remained incarcerated until he posted her $5,000 bail.

What is next for Tracie Wagaman?

Currently, Tracie Wagaman is still airing on Life After Lockup. The show is airing footage from last fall as Clint Brady is trying to convince her to go to rehab.

The relationship between Tracie Wagaman and Clint Brady has been tumultuous at best. They have aired all of their dirty laundry on social media for months. Accusations of drug use and cheating have been flung around, with the most recent news being about Clint moving on with someone new.

Things are serious for Tracie as she has not yet been sentenced for the charges brought against her last August. She did do a rehab stint from December to January, but with the DWI charge from earlier today, Tracie could be facing a lot of time behind bars.

Love After Lockup fans have followed Tracie Wagaman and Clint Brady since they debuted on the show and now, nearly three years after her release from prison, she is facing more time. What will happen between the two and their marriage remains to be seen, but this might be the final straw for the man who has stood beside his wife through it all.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.