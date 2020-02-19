Love After Lockup couple Tracie and Clint have been up and down since debuting on Season 2 of the WEtv show. From crack binges to meth arrests, drugs have plagued their marriage.
They are currently airing on Season 2 of Life After Lockup, which is taking them back to last fall.
Clint and Tracie are back after her arrest in Texas last August, and according to the latest episode, it had been two weeks since she was released.
Are Clint and Tracie from Love After Lockup still together?
As of now, it looks like Clint and Tracie have split up. This isn’t unusual, though. Clint and Tracie have been up and down for months.
Both have taken to social media to air their grievances, with accusations about cheating and drugs flying all over the place.
Their unpredictability has been a concern for viewers who have watched the two spiral downhill from the moment they debuted on Love After Lockup.
Tracie left Clint the night they married to score crack, disappeared, and ended up back in jail. She was released after a significant amount of time and came back looking like an entirely different person.
Tracie took a social media hiatus when she went to rehab, but she returned earlier this month to air some more dirty laundry. This time. She revealed Clint is hooking up with another woman named Genevieve.
This was confirmed by @crazyeyeskm on Instagram. He reportedly went live with this girl on Facebook. His page used to be public, but he has since locked it down.
@Crazyeyeskm confirmed the new “friend” did appear with Clint on the social media platform and revealed that it was a “complete trainwreck.”
* * I’ve tried to stay away from the latest Tracie & Clint drama because I was hoping Tracie would get well for good THIS time. * I knew that Tracie went to rehab December 12, 2019 & actually stayed until January 27, 2020. I had prayed she’d stay sober THIS time. I didn’t report what I knew because I didn’t want to jeopardize her chances at getting healthy. * Unless you’ve been under a rock you’re aware by now that she was in rehab. She wasn’t in jail like some of the rumors. * Since Tracy’s release from rehab her & Clint have split. LONG STORY!!!! * They have both publicly aired all their dirty laundry back & forth, with his mother adding her 2¢ in. All parties are at fault. None of them have clean hands IMO. * This morning in the wee hours Clint & his new “friend” Genevieve Ann Bailey went live for almost 4 hours. I just happened to wake up right before the notification came in & hit record. I fell asleep after an hour or so but left it recording. From what I saw it was a complete train wreck. It’s too long for IG. * The “friend” is annoying as hell & needs to butt out. Clint needs to man up & stop hiding under his mother or some random chick’s wings. Tracie & him both need extensive rehab & to get off social media. Alice needs to go to therapy for co-dependency because she’s doing Clint no favors by upholding him. * If her or Clint have any chance at recovery they need to stay away from one another. They are toxic together. * Disclaimer: The contents of this account are 100% the views of @CrazyEyesKM / @CrazyEyesKM2. Attempts to make account owner feel guilty about what I post or comment are highly discouraged and pointless. I said what I said. Don’t like it, keep scrolling, unfollow me, block me or whatever your little heart desires. I’m not collecting likes or followers. This isn’t the airport & I don’t need a departure announcement. * @WEtv #LoveAfterLockup #LALU #LifeAfterLockup
Will Tracie and Clint reconcile?
At this point, it is likely the two will reconcile based on past behaviors. Tracie did go to rehab in December and stayed until the end of January.
There was hope she would get the help needed and not turn back to drugs this time around.
It is unclear how she is doing now that she is out of rehab. Tracie did reveal that Clint was trying to contact her when she returned to social media.
Given that the two have not reunited or shared photos, it looks like a reconciliation has not yet happened.
Clint and Tracie’s story will continue to air on Life After Lockup this season.
It was taped in advance, so much of that has already played out on social media. Clint has admitted he was using but maintains he is clean now and has been for months.
Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.
