Leah made a brilliant move saving Angela on Big Brother 26 and here’s why

Leah Peters is finally playing Big Brother.

For weeks, Leah has been playing the social game to her strengths, but winning the Week 7 Veto Competition was huge.

By securing the Power of Veto, Leah put herself in the power position for the week, forcing the other houseguests to come to her.

Some Live Feeds viewers may have been shocked to see Leah hosting one-on-one meetings to discuss what she should do with the Power of Veto.

Hosting those meetings netted her extra information from around the house, strengthening her knowledge base for the coming weeks.

Even if Leah hadn’t used the POV, she improved her game quite a bit through those chats. But she did use it. And she used it correctly by saving Angela.

Why did Leah save Angela from the block?

Angela is very close to being a jury vote for someone. Leah knew this and took a shot at winning that vote.

It’s a long-term strategy, but securing a jury vote this early in BB26 is a big deal.

Additionally, Leah has not been targeted by Angela and has no ill will toward her gameplay. Leah was upset at Angela sending Matt Hardeman home in Week 1, but that happened over a month ago. Plus, some of Leah’s tears over losing Matt as an ally were an act to bond with Makensy Manbeck.

Getting on the good side of a player like Angela could be beneficial later, especially if Angela wins another Head of Household Competition.

While the move may have frustrated the Big Brother fans who want Angela sent home, it was the right move for Leah. Sending Angela home would not benefit Leah at all. Sending Angela home only strengthens the game for the people she would target.

Furthermore, by saving Angela, Leah forced Quinn Martin to turn on Joseph Rodriguez, damaging Quinn’s standing in the game. This has caused additional chaos around the house about who goes home next—all while keeping Leah’s hands clean of the mess.

Plenty of game is left to be played, but Leah Peters strengthened her spot in the Big Brother house by saving Angela Murray and proving she can win challenges.

Leah fans who started rooting for her for vibes & giggles seeing her grow into a gamer with a decent chance at the W #BB26 pic.twitter.com/tPhFykrT2K — bibi. (@bibigbrother) September 5, 2024

Leah DR: I feel almost compelled to make a move.. but I know it's gonna ruffle some feathers and if people can't stomach that.. well welcome to Big Brother #bb26 pic.twitter.com/0SO2FZKzj1 — #BB26 Feeds Fairy (@BBFeedsFairy) September 5, 2024

