Lauren Swanson shares rare photo of Bella Duggar on Instagram

Lauren Swanson hasn’t been too active on Instagram since welcoming Bella Milagro Duggar last November. She’s soaking up every minute with her baby girl and social media isn’t as important.

On her Instagram stories, Lauren shared a gorgeous photo of her baby girl standing while holding onto a table. She tagged it #OOTD for outfit of the day.

New photo of Bella Milagro Duggar

It has been almost a year since Bella was welcomed into the world. Counting On viewers recently saw her birth episodes and the amount of pain Lauren Swanson went through with failed epidurals. Josiah Duggar remained by her side and they even had Jill Duggar help with the process.

There haven’t been too many photos of Bella shared on social media. Lauren has been pretty absent as of late, returning after several weeks to send wishes to Josiah on his birthday. She shared this latest photo on her story, not to her actual page, though.

Some Counting On fans have speculated that Lauren Swanson may be expecting based on her lack of sharing updates and photos. It doesn’t appear that is the case at the moment. Down the line, though, it is expected that she and Josiah will have more children.

Enjoying Bella

Welcoming Bella was a big deal for Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar. They had experienced a miscarriage a year prior and it was hard on the couple.

Lauren had planned out the announcement and revealed to the Duggar family that she was expecting. Soon after, she began experiencing signs and symptoms of a miscarriage and lost the baby. She shared the same due date as Jessa Seewald when she welcomed Ivy Jane in May 2019.

They got pregnant pretty quickly after the miscarriage and Bella was welcomed just six months after Lauren and Josiah would have welcomed their first baby. She is their rainbow baby and doting on her is what the Counting On parents live for these days.

Currently, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are continuing to film with the family. They live on their own and have their own routine, but they always show up for the gatherings and for filming. Lauren’s parents are good friends with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, so often the two families spend time together.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.