Is Lauren Swanson pregnant? Here’s why she might be

Lauren Swanson is on the radar as possibly the next expecting Duggar woman. She and Josiah Duggar have remained quiet on social media for well over a month now, sparking suspicion.

Pregnancy isn’t easy for Lauren, so her absence is suspect. The couple had been sharing updates on Bella over on Instagram, and suddenly, they just ghosted the social media platform.

Is Lauren Swanson pregnant?

Lauren Swanson and Kendra Caldwell welcomed little ones back in November, very close together. Their baby girls are coming up on their first birthdays in just a few months, and having babies close in age is typical for the Duggars.

Kendra and Joseph Duggar recently announced they are expecting again and will be adding their third baby to the family in February. Could Lauren be following in her sister-in-law’s footsteps?

Her social media absence may be coincidental, but it is odd. Typically, the Duggar way is to avoid social media ahead of a pregnancy announcement. Lauren was present at Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower back in July, posing with her sisters-in-law, but since then, she has shared nothing. In fact, it was July 14 that a photo was last posted to Instagram.

It is possible that an announcement is coming from Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar, though when it will happen remains uncertain.

What are Lauren and Josiah up to now?

Currently, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are raising their little girl. They have appeared on Counting On all season and have proven they are remaining cautious when it comes to Bella.

After they arrived home, they allowed the Duggar family to see the baby through the window because it was in the middle of the cold and flu season. This was a different approach than other couples were taking.

Now that the country is in the middle of a pandemic, it may be possible that Lauren and Josiah are keeping their distance?

With Counting On and all of the filming and confessionals it entails, it is also possible that the couple has been spending quality time together while the cameras aren’t around.

Filming was halted on most everything back in March. Since then, there has been some self-shot footage for Duggar specials, but Josiah and Lauren weren’t present much.

If Lauren Swanson isn’t pregnant then her social media hiatus is unusual. She was posting quite a bit of Bella and then just seemed to disappear without any explanation.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.