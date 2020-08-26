Anna Duggar was ‘happy’ to be a part of filming Counting On’s Christmas party episode

Anna Duggar is happy she and her children were a part of Counting On’s latest episode. It was Maryella’s official reality television debut.

She spends a lot of time at the big house with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, so being included in the filming is special to her. It only happens on occasion, but for a while, Anna was a big part of the Duggar show when it was 19 Kids and Counting.

Why isn’t Anna Duggar a regular on Counting On?

Counting On was born after 19 Kids and Counting was canceled. Josh Duggar was revealed to have inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend nearly a decade prior, but the police report was leaked in May of 2015. Shortly after that, it was also revealed that he was a part of the Ashley Madison website which promoted extramarital affairs.

When Counting On began, there were talks about Josh Duggar and what he did to his sisters. Each of them had their turn to speak and Anna Duggar participated as well. Since then, she has appeared on and off, though, in recent years, she has been on less and less.

Most recently, Anna was shown on Counting On when Maryella made her reality television debut. She was laid next to her cousins, Addison and Bella Duggar. Also, her children were a part of the Christmas play organized by Jana Duggar and put on for family and friends.

There wasn’t an announcement about why Anna’s part on the show was phased out. It just wasn’t discussed. She has appeared on occasion and her children have shown up in episodes without her as well. The big difference between old episodes and the recent Counting On episode is that they filmed at Anna’s home. That is incredibly rare.

Counting On fans like Anna Duggar

Her following on social media is big. She was the first Duggar daughter-in-law and her life with Josh Duggar drew in viewers. From their courtship to the scandal, there was a lot of time invested in the growing family.

Now, she gets plenty of attention on Instagram for her hairstyling techniques. From braiding to bows, Anna gets requests to do video tutorials nearly every time she shares a photo of her girls’ hair.

Viewers may not see Anna Duggar on Counting On frequently, but she is happy when they allow her and the kids to be shown.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.