Counting On fans beg Anna Duggar for hair-braiding tutorials after seeing Mackynzie and Meredith’s hair

Anna Duggar is impressing Counting On fans with the braids in her daughters’ hair. She has shared several photos of both Mackynzie and Meredith with gorgeous hairdos in recent weeks.

Her kids aren’t shared much on Counting On, but they take center stage on social media. Josh and Anna’s girls are adorable!

Requests for Anna Duggar to make videos

With the new photos, Anna Duggar has gotten more and more requests to make tutorials on how she braids her daughters’ hair. Both Mackynzie and Meredith look beautiful with their hair in the thick braids.

Before the most recent photo, Anna Duggar did link a video in the comments. It was the one she used to do their hair and was shared by one of the Bates children. Counting On fans want to see Anna working with the girls in real-time though, not just another YouTube tutorial they can look up.

A while back, Anna Duggar revealed she did have a YouTube channel like many of the other family members, but it wasn’t used much. This would be the perfect opportunity for the former reality star to revamp her channel and get the income flowing.

Counting On fans are chomping at the bit to have her do one, and with all of the comments she gets under each photo of the girls, it could be reshared and reshared.

What is Anna Duggar up to these days?

Currently, Anna Duggar is working on homeschooling her children. Four of her six children are school-aged, and most recently, she showed off Meredith’s handwriting skills. She is doing well where her letters are concerned.

Occasionally, she appears on Counting On. Viewers saw her during the corn maze family event and also during the family game night that was done online. Seeing her occasionally is nice for some Counting On fans, especially those who ache to see her and the kids more.

Braiding hair may be the next best thing in Anna’s life, though. She is always getting comments about Mackynzie and Meredith’s hair.

Josh and Anna Duggar’s children are growing up quickly. They were the first of Jim Bob and Michelle’s grandchildren born and they were a big part of the 19 Kids and Counting show. Watching them on social media just isn’t the same for some.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.