Jana Duggar shocks Counting On fans with latest photo — What is she wearing?

Jana Duggar is stepping out of her comfort zone and Counting On fans are noticing the changes.

Over the weekend, Jana spent time on Beaver Lake in a sleeveless shirt and what appears to be shorts again. Fans are torn over what she was actually wearing as it was only a side view of her sitting on the boat gazing at the water.

What is Jana Duggar wearing?

Spending time on the water seems to be the Duggar family’s go-to this summer. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar spent some time on the water earlier this month as did John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett.

One photo of Jana Duggar has fans talking. Some believe she is wearing a sleeveless shirt and a skirt while others believe it is a pair of shorts. Jana appears to have been swimming in the lake or riding the jetski that was also pictured in the photos, so perhaps it was her “swimsuit.”

The Duggars don’t wear typical swim attire. The girls dress more conservatively than typical swimsuits, so it is possible this is what Jana was comfortable in. Many of the women would never be photographed wearing what they swim in, but recently, Jill Duggar did a whole photoshoot with different options.

It is a safe bet to assume that she was wearing what she swam with. Sleeveless is typical for something like that, especially if she was only around her family.

Who was on the boat with Jana Duggar?

In the caption, Jana Duggar mentions “we,” so some fans were curious about who she was spending time with. It looks like John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were the ones on the jetski in the photos shared.

She is known for being the go-to babysitter for little Grace Duggar. There is a special bond between Jana and her niece because she is the daughter of Jana’s twin. She has spent a lot of time with the little girl since she was born in January and appears to enjoy the time spent together.

Laura DeMasie may have also been with the group. She is Jana’s best friend and often travels with the family or spends time with them. Laura was invited to Jinger Duggar’s birthday party last year as well. She has been to all of the Duggar weddings and is Jana’s go-to for everything.

It seems Jana Duggar is enjoying summer life and is more comfortable stepping out of her comfort zone.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.