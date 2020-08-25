Anna Duggar’s children shine in new Counting On episode, Maryella makes TV debut

Anna Duggar’s youngest daughter, Maryella Duggar, will make her Counting On debut tonight.

The Duggar ugly sweater Christmas party will be featured on the newest episode, and with that, most of the grandchildren were present at the big house.

Maryella’s Counting On debut

Earlier this year, Anna Duggar confirmed that Maryella’s birth would not be shown on Counting On. It wasn’t shocking, but with all the hype about the pregnant women in the Duggar family, it was disappointing to not see one of the babies.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Tonight, Maryella will be shown on Counting On. During the Christmas party, she is laid next to her cousins, Addison and Bella Duggar. The three little girls were all November babies and born within weeks of one another. At the time the episode was filmed, Maryella was only a week old.

It wasn’t a birth special, but it was something. Maryella was born at the end of November. She is coming up on her first birthday. Her big sisters adore her, and Anna Duggar gets plenty of attention when she shares photos of her daughters together.

More Anna Duggar and kids

This Counting On episode is full of Anna Duggar and her children. From Maryella’s debut to the Christmas play being put on by all of the Duggars, this is the most airtime they have gotten in a long time.

Jessa Duggar visits Anna at her home to take photos of all of her children for a project. Counting On viewers will get a glimpse inside her home. There isn’t a lot of time spent there, but it was interesting to see a film crew at Anna Duggar’s home.

As part of a Christmas gift, Jessa wanted to get photos of all of the Duggar grandchildren. She went to each house and did it, which is why Anna and her kids were part of the scene.

So much has happened over the last several years within the Duggar family. Matters have been complicated with Josh Duggar not being able to film, and Anna Duggar’s time on the show isn’t frequent. She had appeared earlier this season during family fun night twice, but other than that, the show has mostly centered around the other families.

Seeing Anna Duggar and her children was a surprise. Maryella’s Counting On debut went off without a hitch and now, viewers have been able to catch a glimpse of the newest addition to Josh and Anna’s growing family.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.