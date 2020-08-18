Jessa Duggar has the last laugh over Counting On critics’ outrage over her kids eating ‘bugs’

Jessa Duggar got some unkind feedback after sharing a video of her husband, Ben Seewald, and children, Spurgeon and Henry, doing their own Man vs. Wild challenge.

She shared the video on her Instagram, and the entire video was also uploaded to YouTube for Counting On fans to watch. Some commenters who didn’t finish the video jumped to conclusions that Jessa and Ben were letting their boys eat bugs.

What happened in the video that Jessa Duggar shared?

To create memories with her kids, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald put together their own Man vs. Wild challenge with the boys. The Counting On star revealed that they have been interested in the show and decided on a challenge of their own.

The kids hunted in the yard for food sources. It appeared that Ben was going along with it, which was confusing for some fans. Ben is a big germaphobe, so the idea of him allowing his children to eat bugs or creatures was mindblowing.

Fortunately, that was not the case. The creatures were switched out with gummies. Once that was made clear, Spurgeon was excited to eat them. It took a bit longer for Henry to get in on the fun, but it was an experience for the whole family.

What do Jessa and Ben do with their kids for fun?

Most of the time, Jessa Duggar is very hands-on with her kids. She allows them to play outside and create fun for themselves. Their screen time is limited, but it isn’t gone altogether.

Earlier this season on Counting On, Jessa revealed that she cut back screen time for Henry drastically when they saw the speech specialist. That helped to have him communicate and remember his words. Now, Henry is caught up to where he should be.

They obviously have watched some Man vs. Wild because that is what they attempted to recreate in their video. Jessa is good about having her children learning things. Ivy Jane is also talking already, and she is just a little over a year old.

With the misconception of the video, Counting On fans gave Jessa Duggar the last laugh. She wanted to give her children the experience of one of the shows that they enjoy, but she also made sure that they were safe as well.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.